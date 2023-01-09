Bushiroad he announced Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memoriesnew title developed by Lancarse. The title will be released in Japan on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, although a possible exit window has not yet been revealed. Bushiroad will publish it thanks to its new label Bushiroad Games.

We leave you now with a summary trailer dedicated precisely to Bushiroad Gameswishing you a good vision as always.

Source: Bushiroad Street Gematsu