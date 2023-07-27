Bushiroad Games And Lancarse they announce that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memories it will also come up Playstation 5. The platform thus adds to the previously anticipated ones Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc. At the moment, a possible release window for the game has not yet been revealed.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the first trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Quest of Memorieswishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Bushiroad Games, Lancarse Street Gematsu