The team behind the anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation announced that the third season is already approved. This revelation was accompanied by a trailer, which suggests the name of this new wave of episodes.

So it can be expected that its official name will be Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III when available. However, there was no information about its release date or window.

For many it was obvious that there would be another installment of the anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. The reason is that although the original light novel has already ended, there is still a lot of material that can be used.

We Recommend: Mushoku Tensei: The girls from the series are ready to get married in these provocative wedding dresses.

What is certain is that Studio Bind will be the studio responsible for the third season. It is not for nothing that this company exists to make this anime. Once again, TOHO animation is in charge of production.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

The second season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation It was broadcast in two consecutive years, so that could be repeated with the third. To achieve this, the first half began its broadcast in July 2023, and the second began in April 2024.

In both cases, Crunchyroll was in charge of distribution and localization. It is likely that this video-on-demand service will once again obtain the respective rights to the third installment.

◢◤

無職転生3期制作決定✨

◥◣ 『#sketchup ～These are the words of the author～

TVアニメ第3期 発表映像が解禁!! The best way to get started is to use the app #内山夕実 The best way to get started #sketchup さんのナレーションと、そして印象的な色のグラフィックが… 続報をお楽しみに！https://t.co/IatoiTvEA0 pic.twitter.com/55kV3KDdtA — 『無職転生Ⅱ ～異世界行ったら本気だす～』TVアニメ公式 (@mushokutensei_A) June 30, 2024

The announcement of the third season of the anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation It is yet another example of its popularity.

Although the light novel ended, its creator, Rifujin na Magonote, commented some time ago that he does not rule out revisiting his world again through a new story.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

However, that would be a separate story from the adventures of Rudeus Greyrat, the series’ protagonist. The franchise has a lot to offer fans.

Apart from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.