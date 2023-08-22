













Mushoku Tensei: Author Talks About Slavery Controversy









The last chapter ofand mushoku tensei allowed us to see Rudeus in direct contact with some slaves and even took some kind of action and made a comment that was not fully accepted by the community.

Let’s remember that the protagonist comes from the modern world to this new “more fictional”. Despite this, and since previous occasions, he has not shown any kind of aversion against slavery. It has always remained neutral in this regard, this contrasts with other types of deliveries such as Ali Baba in Magi: The Kingdom of Magic that he even goes so far as to challenge the authorities for it.

However, the mangaka posted a tweet about the vision that Rudeus has in mushoku tensei:

“About Rudeus, he doesn’t actually have any feelings of hatred for slavery. He feels that it is not necessarily the case that all slaves are universally more unhappy as slaves than they were before they became slaves. So while kidnapping is bad, you cannot say with certainty that slavery itself is wrong and you do not want to impose your own sense of justice on a culture you are unfamiliar with“.

After this, some people in the fandom felt upset and began to comment more specifically on the matter, completely disapproving of his attitude. After that, the author qualified what he had previously written, particularly about his personal perspective which, of course, is not the same as that of the main character in mushoku tensei:

“I myself do not approve of slavery […]. I would like to apologize. It’s true that I wrote Rudeus as someone who has no aversion to slavery. I have written the series with an environment such that [la esclavitud] is considered acceptable, so there is no point in justifying [el concepto]”.

However, it sparked fierce criticism because there are other types of deliveries that offer the same environments with characters that have very different positions.

Where can I watch Mushoku Tensei?

All episodes of the series are available on Crunchyroll.

The second season of mushoku tensei it will be a delivery in deux cors format. The new part is announced for April 2024.

Currently, the anime has 32 episodes on the streaming platform.

