Mushoku Tensei is an anime just released in Japan and the rest of the world this January 10, 2021. The story narrates the adventures of a 34-year-old otaku who is thrown out of home for being practically a ‘nini’; When trying to save some students, he is run over … and surprise, he reappears in a new world.

So is, Mushoku Tensei it is an isekai in which the protagonist has the opportunity to start a new life, however, the main character is a hopeless pervert, and this is quite noticeable in the complaints that the anime has received about it.

About it, in China Mushoku Tensei was broadcast through the platform Bilibili Every Sunday, however, very strangely chapter five was not aired due to ‘technical problems’ and the previous chapters were removed.

Without further explanation, fans in that country began looking for possible reasons, in addition to criticism about his “lack of morals.”

The influence of public opinion in the censorship of Mushoku Tensei

This led many to think that much of this implicit censorship would come from the pressure that an influencer on the platform had done since its premiere.

Is about LexBurner, known as one of the 100 most popular and influential people in Bilibili.

In one of his transmissions within the platform he was quite negative about Mushoku Tensei, reaching judgments such as: anyone who likes the main character is a loser and surely belongs to the lower class.

Meet the protagonist of this story …

This person is known for his anime content, so several members of his community were quite upset and demanded punishment or censorship for him. Which did happen then Bilibili blocked his account and took legal action against this influencer for breaching the platform’s rules.

We recommend you: Funimation in Trouble: Faces lawsuit for discriminating against blind people.

However, it is still unknown what will happen to Mushoku Tensei in China and in Bilibili, if the episodes will return or will stop airing permanently in that country.

What is your opinion on this case? Let us know in the comments.

Sources one, 2, 3.



