The first part of Mushoku Tensei 2 will air from July to September while the second half will be out from April to June 2024so although it will not be a straight delivery, at least we have confirmed news.

Here we introduce you to the team Mushoku Tensei:

Art Director: Masakazu Miyake

Artist: Makiko Doi

Director of Photography Composition: Shinji Tonsho

Publisher: Akinori Mishima

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Sound Effect Artist: Tsutomu Ueno

Music Composer: Yoshiaki Fujisawa

Producer: EGG FIRM

Opening theme song: “Spiral” performed by LONGMAN

Closing theme song: “Musubime” (Knot) by Yuiko Ōhara

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, of both the original light novels and the derivative, its manga adaptation is in charge of Yuka Fujikawa.

Let’s remember that the story belongs to the isekai genre and tells the story of Rudy, a 34-year-old man who dies in a world and is reincarnated in another that simulates an RPG in which magic exists.

Rudy will cultivate his magical abilities and become someone very powerful. You will live adventures that will be combined with political issues of the new world.

The second season of mushoku tensei got a special chapter titled zero, prior to delivery release.

Where can I watch Mushoku Tensei?

The first season, which is made up of 24 chapters, is available on Crunchyroll in simulcast format. The platform also distributes the new installment.

