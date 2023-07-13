













At the moment mushoku tensei is one of the most popular isekai in Japan and America. Its second season once again introduces us to Rudy and his friends who will follow the exciting adventures in a world full of magic, fantasy, and danger.

The official social networks of mushoku tensei They showed us some images prior to the new episode. Thanks to them we can see a Rudy who grows and matures slowly. However, of course we can see the surrounding danger.

Let’s remember that the second season of Mushoku Tenseise will premiere in a delivery of deux cors, and will have 25 episodes, so in the present part we will get twelve or thirteen chapters.

Here are the released images:

The synopsis for the second season is as follows:

On this occasion, Rudeus will search for his mother, Zenith. The young man will have to use a new symbolic name that he chose as “El Cúdúdre”, also in honor of his great exploits as an adventurer. After receiving a new request, along with Counter Arrow, he will have to start a new journey that will make him face new enemies. There are many surprises for this new installment.

A mysterious future awaits for Rudy and his friends.

When will the second part of the second season of Mushoku Tensei be released?

The second block of Mushoku Tensei chapters will return in spring 2024, again by Studio Bind.

