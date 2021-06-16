Live Wire is Cave announce that starting today the shoot’em up Mushihimesama is available worldwide on Nintendo Switch. We will be able to purchase the title through Nintendo eShop at the launch price of € 16.99. But that’s not all, the software house has announced that in the course of 2021 two other titles will land on the hybrid console: Espgaluda II is DoDonPachi Resurrection.

We leave you now with a trailer for Mushihimesama, good vision.

Mushihimesama – Launch Trailer

Source: Live Wire, Cave Street Gematsu