Dubai (Union)

The dowry “honorable” of Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, supervised by John Gossden and led by David Egan, did not come as a surprise when he won the Longines Dubai Shima Classic for the first category, which won $ 5,000,000 in a new record time.

The four-year-old foal, descended from the offspring of “Make-Up”, dispelled doubts about its stamina, and led the race, which was held for 2,410 meters on the grass track, where it was a successful victory and in the final stages of the exciting race.

The conflict was violent when the horses tried to catch up with the leader and three horses were left to compete to break a bone before the title went to “Musharraf”, with a difference (neck) over “Chrono Genesis” of Sunday Racing, under the supervision of T Saito and the leadership of Yoshi Katimura.

And the champion cut the race distance in a new record time of 2:26:65 minutes, and came in third place “Loves Only You” by MM Dream Club, supervised by Yi Yahaji, and led by Ocean Murphy.

Knight David Eagle imposed himself on the eighth round and crowned the first place on the horse “honorable” with the slogan of Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal “Dubai Shima Classic” and his prize is $ 5 million, as this knight who came out of a family that loves horses excelled, because his father is also a legend in this regard.

David said: Many used to think that I was going the wrong way in the race, but I know how to achieve victory, and I succeeded in my way, and this victory I hope will motivate us in the upcoming tournaments in New York, and my plans on this day were completely sound to achieve the title in the end.

He added: My family loves horses, as my father and my uncle are also knights, and suffice it to say that my father is a legend and I hope to be like him in this field and I learned a lot from him and I am still until now.

Half: the eighth

Category: Longines Dubai Shima Classic for the first category

Prize: $ 5,000,000

Hosted by: Longines

Distance: 2,410 meters

The floor: grassy

Winner: admin

Owner: Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal

Knight: David Egan

Coach: John Gossden

Timing: 2:26:65 (standard time)