From this Saturday, April 17, starting at 4:30 pm, Museums without limits its new season begins with many surprises and a new face that joins the TV Peru family.

For this start, the conduction will be in charge of the communicator and cultural manager Ines Hernandez. Likewise, the space reveals that this 2021 will be marked by the connectivity of the program with its followers through social networks and the virtual proposals of the museums in order to ensure an approach of culture to the public from home.

In each chapter you will visit and show museums, archaeological sites and historical places that enrich the identity of Peruvians. The idea is to take a tour of great important sites to learn about our past and history.

In the first episode, the program will arrive at the archaeological complex of Pachacamac, a place of ceremony and ancestral worship, where its modern site museum will take the viewer in the footsteps of our ancestors.

The program keeps alive the work of the well-remembered Luis Repetto Málaga, renowned museologist, cultural manager and host of the Open Doors Museums program (2010) that began this cultural adventure that transcends to the present day in Museums without limits.

For its part, Ines Hernandez He used his social networks to convey his excitement for this new challenge on television.

“Mom, I’m on TV! Tomorrow premiere @museossinlimites at 4.30 pm on TV Peru. Don’t miss out, ”the cultural manager wrote on her Instagram account.

Inés Hernández excited about the new challenge. Photo: Inés Hernández / Instagram

TV Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.