Museums | Thousands of treasures disappeared from the British Museum and the director resigned – can the same happen in Finland?

Major art thefts have also occurred in the Nordic countries. However, smaller collections in Finnish museums are easier to manage and catalog carefully than in the British Museum.

From the British Museum at least 2,000 valuables have been stolen, estimates the chairman of the museum’s board George Osborne British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBC on Saturday.

These are, for example, precious stones, jewelry and small gold objects or their pieces, the oldest of which date from 1,400 years before the beginning of our era. They were not visible to the public, Osborne clarified.

They were also apparently not properly cataloged, which contributed to the thefts occurring over several years.

A museum employee is suspected of the thefts. In mid-August, a curator who had worked at the British Museum for 30 years was dismissed from his position because of the lost valuables. The curator denies being guilty of theft.

The museum manager Hartwig Fischer resigned on Friday after admitting that suspicions of theft were not investigated quickly and efficiently enough.

Already in February 2021, an antiques dealer and author of research literature in the field Ittai Gradel contacted the museum because of his suspicions of theft.

He had bought 70 valuables through the online shopping company Ebay, which he estimated belonged to the British Museum. According to Gradel, the British Museum did not ask for more information or respond to his warnings.

According to George Osborne, the museum’s management did not sufficiently take into account that the thief could be its own staff.

Now a small part of the objects has been recovered in cooperation with antique dealers.

The thefts are seen as a significant blow to the credibility of the British Museum. The museum has rejected the return of treasures from other cultures precisely because they would be “safe” in the British Museum. This explanation has now lost its credibility.

Museum thefts are surprisingly common, although reselling known masterpieces is very difficult and risky. The perpetrators are almost always caught and the works returned.

There are still enough entrepreneurs. Vincent van Gogh the early work was stolen from the Singer Laren museum in March 2020. The author is now in prison and the work has been returned.

18th-century jewelry and precious stones worth more than one hundred million euros were taken from the Dresden museum in 2019. Five men were convicted of jewel theft this year, but some of the loot is still missing.

A Rembrandt self-portrait stolen from the Swedish National Museum in 2000 was found in Copenhagen in 2005.

Even in the Nordic countries has suffered from spectacular art thefts. The most famous of them are Edvard Munch I scream and Madonna’s theft in Oslo in 2004.

One by Munch Call-paintings were also stolen in 1994, and this case is included in Yle In the arena to the one on display Art thefts of the century – documentary series.

The Swedish National Museum was taken by armed robbers Rembrandt’s a self-portrait and other valuable art in 2000. They were taken through the roof of Stockholm’s Moderna Museet Picasso’s and Braque works in 1993.

In all these cases, the artworks were returned.

However, sometimes recovery can take decades. For example, stolen from Moderna Museet in 1987 by Henri Matisse the painting was only restored in 2013.

And sometimes even in Sweden, a thief has been found among museum employees. Perhaps the most famous case was the head of the manuscript department of the Royal Swedish Library Anders Buriuswho committed suicide when the book thefts were discovered.

Matisse’s Garden was stolen from the Moderna museum in 1987 and was returned in 2013.

Finland The new CEO of the Cultural Fund Susanna Pettersson has previously been in charge of, for example, the Swedish National Museum and the Helsinki Ateneum.

He makes a distinction between the British Museum incident and the robberies committed by outsiders.

The British Museum, founded in 1753, has an estimated eight million museum objects. Only about 80,000 of them can be seen by the public.

“Risks arose when everything acquired over the centuries has not been entered into the collection management register.”

The Finnish and Swedish collections are on average smaller, easier to manage and more thoroughly cataloged than those of the British Museum. The staff could still have opportunities for theft attempts.

“In Sweden, there has been a discussion about security clearances regarding staff. They have not been able to be done, for example, for all temporary warehouse workers. However, the work culture in the Nordic countries is good and such risks are unlikely.”

Risks are also managed with “continuous auditing”. Collection inventories are done annually.

“In them, we see that the objects are where they should be.”

According to Pettersson, funds can also be interested in adding false documents to factual archives.

“With their help, the aim is to create a credible provenance for art forgeries, i.e. documentation of the origin and ownership history,” he says.

And there is always the risk of flashy robberies linked to international crime.

“It is still possible that museums, archives and cultural heritage sites will be targeted. Therefore, the constant updating of safety practices is part of the basic routines.”

Susanna Pettersson at the Swedish National Museum. He moved from the management of the museum to the CEO of the Finnish Cultural Foundation this summer.

Finland Director General of the National Museum Elina Anttila estimates that under normal circumstances the risk of internal theft is generally recognized in the industry to be greater than theft by an outsider.

“The development of museum security is a continuous effort for us, related to personnel training as well as security technology and operating practices in the collection storage and exhibition spaces.”

Ateneum museum director Marja Sakari says that the British Museum incident has not caused them to take any new measures.

“Security measures are constantly being updated. The movements of collections and staff inside the building are monitored, for example, with the help of security keys and other access control. The works are carefully recorded.”

He is not aware of any art thefts that have taken place at the Ateneum.

“Theft attempts are of course possible and that’s why we also try to prepare for them. If we talk about our customer and showrooms, in addition to surveillance cameras, they always have customer service staff.”

Helsinki art museum Ham has also avoided the problems faced by the British Museum.

“Our staff handling art are security cleared and our collections are stored in the safest possible condition. There are many different measures to protect the works in the exhibitions”, the museum director Arja Miller tells.

The limited number of staff compared to, for example, the British Museum also protects the art museum, Miller estimates.

“The resale of art is also more challenging than, for example, utility and antique objects or precious metals and stones.”

The works that are at the greatest risk are placed in the city’s public spaces and in different properties of the city.

“Nevertheless, the people of Helsinki clearly perceive those works as their own and treat them with appreciation and, in most cases, protection.”

Finland the most famous art thefts have taken place from private collections instead of museums.

For example, in 1990, 51 works of art were taken from a worker’s apartment shortly after the elderly owner had announced that he would donate them to the Ateneum.

As a result of the police investigation, the works were recovered in the following years.