Museums | This is all that Helsinki's new Architecture and Design Museum promises to offer

The new museum is planned for, among other things, a quiet space, a picnic area and a used goods store.

Helsinki the new architecture and design museum, AD for short, is still far from opening. Before that, many ticks have to be crossed, for example in Helsinki's political decision-making and financing.

The zoning of the museum in Eteläsatama is still in progress, and the museum has not yet had time to organize an international architecture competition.

Almost two hundred pages Museum of making the future -implementation plan, however, already pulls back the curtains a little and reveals what kind of services the new museum on the city's Parade Square promises to offer.

Plan has been prepared to support the decision-making regarding the establishment of the museum and as a “roadmap” for the implementation.

The goals are high: an international top-level museum that combines the current Architecture Museum and the Design Museum. It challenges familiar thought patterns and sparks discussion, the implementation plan promises.

It is planned to open the doors to museum visitors in 2030.

A place for the new museum has been reserved on the strip named Makasiiniranta from Eteläsatama. The museum and its surroundings are to create a “new and lively” center that will attract people from the suburbs as well.

“ A place for quieting down, where you can jump, is being planned for the museum.

What so is it okay to wait for the museum?

The collections include, for example, 75,000 objects, 280,000 photographs and 550,000 drawings. Along with the exhibitions and the museum shop, a place for quieting down is planned for the museum. There you can relax, calm down, read and stare at the sky or the bustle of people.

In addition to the café-restaurant, the museum will have a bar that opens onto a seaside terrace. You can also bring your own snacks, and the museum has a special picnic area for eating. In the visions, it expands to the roof of the building.

Among other things, joint projects by chefs, designers and artists, pop-up domes and a moving museum cafe outside the museum are proposed for the museum's program.

You can rent goods and buy used products from the store.

The building outside, a new Makasiinrantan beach route opens for everyone. In the future, four triangle-like buildings inspired by the islands will be built along it.

Coastal flowering plants and grass create a maritime atmosphere.

Helsinki is participating in the costs of the museum with 60 million euros. The city government will decide on the matter in February, and the city council will finally approve the funding.

There is a long list of conditions for the funding, such as the fact that the state supports the museum with the same amount, the museum receives 30 million euros in donations from private investors and the city does not participate in the museum's actual operating costs.