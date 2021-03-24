Museums There is a museum in Helsinki that hardly anyone visits and whose location many don’t even know: Now the new director of the Museum of Architecture tells how to turn the course

The Museum of Architecture, which has been forgotten on Kasarmikatu, needs visitors – but in addition, the new director is responsible for participating in the creation of the new Museum of Architecture and Design.

When Carina Jaatinen was elected director of the Museum of Architecture in December, and two architects from the Finnish Museum of Architecture resigned in protest of Jaatinen’s election.

It had been the custom to appoint an architect as museum director, and they thought they should have done so now.

Multi however, he considered Jaat to be an internationally networked museum professional who can also lead experts in producing architectural content.

Among other things, the position was taken by those who took over the management of the Swedish National Museum from the Ateneum Susanna Pettersson.

“Managing museums is a profession in its own right,” Pettersson tweeted. “Understanding this is essential when the museum industry is being developed in Finland, the Nordic countries and internationally.”

The same is said by Amos Rex, museum director When Kartio, who was a member of the Foundation of the Architecture Foundation electing Jaat to the position.

“An art museum is not run by an artist either,” says Kartio.

Instead, the professional director assembles staff with the necessary expertise.

Dispute was certainly not the easiest start for a new pest, but Jaatinen, who started in mid-February, seems cheerful.

He will take a diplomatic stance on the subject.

“The museum profession has developed enormously over the last 15 to 20 years. Today, the museum needs a wide range of expertise and know-how, ”he says.

He believes that the profession of an architect can also provide an excellent basis for managing the Museum of Architecture. Now the board of the foundation emphasized something else in its choice.

“My understanding is that the choice of leader was intended to emphasize a customer- and visitor-oriented mindset that supports the journey toward a new museum.”

So, new museum: there have been big things on the desktop right from the start. The strategy of the Museum of Architecture has been finalized while planning a new head of the new Museum of Architecture and Design, which will rise in the South Shore in the second half of the 2020s.

The Ministry of Education and Culture, the City of Helsinki and other parties creating a new museum will provide more detailed information on the progress of the project this Wednesday evening.

However, the design of the new museum is still at a very early stage. Jaatinen also has the director of the Design Museum Jukka Savolainen with the role.

However, Jaatinen must still lead the Museum of Architecture on Kasarmikatu.

Museum of Architecture has not been the easiest to derive. In recent years, operations have been marked by financial uncertainties and high staff turnover.

Atmospheric and management problems now seem overwhelmed. “I do not recognize the media in the Architecture Museum, which I have come,” Jaatinen says. According to him, the atmosphere is forward-looking.

However, there is nothing that the museum’s exhibition space is very small – only 320 square meters. The Design Museum has about 1,200 square feet of space on the other side of the block.

Another eternity problem has been dragging visitor numbers. In 2019, the Museum of Architecture was visited more than 20,000 times. The door to the Design Museum visited almost ten times as many, 190,000 times.

Visitors to the Museum of Architecture have focused on architecture and true fans of architecture. Indeed, it is said that in recent years, one of the museum’s leaders justified the low visitor numbers on the grounds that the Museum of Architecture is a special museum, and therefore not really even intended for the public.

But why not? We all live with good or bad architecture on a daily basis.

In recent weeks, there has been a heated debate, for example About the plans of Elielinaukio mixed from a pamphlet in which architects finned Helsinki’s way of endangering their cultural environment handing over securities to real estate investors for development.

Architecture touches everyone.

Just this is what Jaatinen wants to grasp. He wants the museum to be found by non-architectural professionals as well – young people and families with children, for example.

“Right now, people on the street don’t even know where the Museum of Architecture is,” Jaatinen says.

That needs to change.

The museum’s new strategy emphasizes everyone’s opportunities to experience architecture, discuss it and gain insights from it, Jaatinen says.

It requires careful planning of the museum experience. It includes museum buzzwords such as customer orientation, user experience and interactivity.

Architecture presentation in a museum is inherently awkward: The huge, three-dimensional architectural heritage located outdoors must somehow be shrunk and flattened to the size felt indoors. Drawings, scale models, and photographs open up to a professional audience, but for a larger audience, they are easily distant.

“Even in the world, the way architecture museums are presented is very two-dimensional,” says Jaatinen. “I have thought that it must be due to the fact that the exhibition has been produced to promote the architecture discussion between professionals.”

That discussion is not underestimated by Jaatinen – he speaks of architects and their work with the utmost respect – but he comes from a different kind of exhibition tradition.

He has produced exhibitions at the Espoo City Museum, among others, and most recently led an exhibition production at the Heureka Science Center, which makes science tangible. Architecture could also benefit from new ways of presenting. It should not be made a circus, but:

“Heureka has learned things that are good to develop in the museum field as well,” says Jaatinen. At Heureka, for example, it is known that experience and learning get families moving.

Jaatinen does not believe that more experiential exhibitions would reduce the significance of the Museum of Architecture for the profession either. Instead, it can bring new interest and appreciation to the industry.

Jaatinen talks about familiar young people studying construction. They are proud to work on the site of an architecturally fine building.

“It is important that the museum outlines the potential of architecture and, on the other hand, its own role in society broadly. At its best, we can even support high-quality construction if we succeed in strengthening young people’s interest in architecture, ”says Jaatinen.

“The museum has a significant role to play in developing a sustainable society.”