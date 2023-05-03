Museums | The work stoppage aimed at Kiasma has ended, now comments “Poju” Zabludowicz

The five-month-long work stoppage of more than two hundred art workers and four organizations towards the contemporary art museum Kiasma has ended.

28.4. 10:19 | Updated 10:22 am

Artists and the art professionals’ work stoppage against the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma has ended.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the board of the National Gallery, revised ethical guidelines for private funding have been approved. Art professionals consider the outcome of the negotiations to be significant for the entire art and museum field.

In December 2022, a total of 42 art workers signed a petition in which they announced that they would refrain from working with the contemporary art museum Kiasma, which is part of the National Gallery. Within five months, the number of participants grew to 220 art workers and four art organizations.

The work stoppage was to continue as long as Kiasma receives financial support from organizations whose board is represented by the Zabludowicz Art Trust.

The artists said that they refrain from cooperating with actors who are connected to the arms trade and industry or investment activities in conflict areas.

The National Gallery the ethical guidelines for fundraising and private financing approved at the board meeting affect all three museums managed by the National Gallery.

The guidelines outline that Ateneum, Kiasma and Sinebrychoff Art Museum do not cooperate with organizations and other actors whose activities violate human rights, promote oppression of minorities, authoritarian governance models, gender inequality and criminal activity.

The new ethical guidelines take environmental issues into account and prohibit support from entities that have worked in the recent past, for example, in oil or gas production or in the production of environmentally hazardous chemicals. The ethical guidelines also prohibit the receipt of funds from the manufacture of weapons and the tobacco industry.

Significant the change is more transparent practices related to the receipt of funds. In the future, decisions about the support received by the museum will be recorded, so that everyone would have better opportunities to follow the actions of the National Gallery than before. According to the guidelines, old partnerships can be dissolved if actions against the new criteria can be found in their backgrounds.

One of the reasons for the artists’ statement was to boycott the billionaire who sits on the board of the Kiasma Support Foundation Chaim “Poju” Zabludowicz. The reason for the artists’ statement was Zabludowicz’s lobbying activities on behalf of Israel. Zabludowicz’s investments have been deemed to support Israel’s occupation policy and human rights violations against Palestinians.

The Tukisäätiö is an independent operator independent of Kiasma and the National Gallery. The National Gallery does not have decision-making power over the composition of the Tukisäätiö’s board. As a result of the discussions, Kiasma’s museum director Leevi Haapala has left his seat on the Tukisäätiö’s board at the foundation’s annual meeting in March.

Kansallisgalleria says that it has also updated and clarified its ethical guidelines regarding its own fundraising and private financing in connection with the discussions. The guidelines are based on the museum ethics rules of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and the fundraising guidelines drawn up in 2020 by the ETHCOM committee under it.

Work stoppage it took five months. According to the National Gallery’s press release, Kiasma and the art professionals who participated in the work stoppage held discussions in good spirit to resolve the situation.

“The art workers who were on strike are really satisfied with the update of the ethical guidelines. According to our interpretation, these are the most progressive and opinionated papers in the Nordic countries that have been formed here,” says the performance artist who maintained the list of participants in the work stoppage Eero Yli-Vakkuri.

Regarding Zabludowicz and the Kiasma Support Foundation, Yli-Vakkuri considers it important that the Support Foundation has separated from Kiasma, because museum members will not be appointed to the foundation’s board in the future.

“In the future, the same set of ethical criteria will apply to Tukisäätiö as to all other actors who support the National Gallery. In this sense, we are very satisfied with how things went.”

According to Yli-Vakkur, the result is even better than the artists dared to expect.

“The new ethical guidelines make clear the boundaries between the museum, its external supporters and the ethical guidelines. Clarity and transparency is what we have achieved. It is a place of celebration.”

Kiasma Chaim “Poju” Zabludowicz, member of the board of the support foundation, commented on the matter to HS. He says that he plans to continue supporting contemporary art and culture in Finland and elsewhere in the world.

“I believe in the importance of the museum as an independent and inclusive space. I am a proud citizen of Finland, a child of Holocaust refugees who were given a home in democratic Finland. I passionately support a two-state solution that guarantees the rights of Palestinians and Israelis to live and work side by side in peace.”

“I look forward to continuing my long-term commitment to supporting contemporary art and culture in Finland and elsewhere in the world, and I passionately believe in the power of culture and dialogue to build bridges between communities,” Zabludowicz writes in his statement to HS.

Correction 4/28/2023 at 11:22: 42 art workers joined the strike at the beginning in December. Initially, the news erroneously stated that more than 200 artists had already participated in the work stoppage in December, but the number of participants increased over the course of five months to 220 art workers and four art organizations.

Correction 4/28/2023 at 1:22 p.m.: Chaim “Poju” Zabludowicz was not a founding member of the Kiasma Support Foundation, as was written earlier in the story.

Addendum 3.5. 10:18 am: Added Zabludowicz’s statement.