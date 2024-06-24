Museums | The treasure hunt led to a discovery: the nameless statue represents the famous tyrant of antiquity

Museums|The nameless statue is an ancient portrait of the notorious emperor Caligula, believes the researcher who tracked down the statue.

For years it required detective work, but in the end a collection curator and an art history researcher put the pieces together.

A couple of thousand years old, 13 cm high bronze statue was cast of the famous emperor who ruled the Roman Empire About Caligula during this reign.

A couple of hundred years ago, the statue was in London. A leading man of his time, author Horace Walpole once received it as a gift from the British ambassador to Italy and kept it in his luxurious room.

Walpole died in 1797, and the statue was sold 45 years later. After the sale, the statue disappeared without a trace. In the meantime, the story of the statue had time to be buried.

Walpole’s the villa has since been turned into a museum, and it was the curator of its collection who continued the treasure hunt in the 2010s. He found out that the object passed from the hands of relatives to collectors.

The tracks led to a banker who apparently traded in it in the 1890s. However, no receipts for the purchase had been preserved.

Last year, a curator saw a portrait of a portrait in a banker’s collection. However, the statue there was not listed with Caligula’s name, but the statue was believed to date from the 15th century and depict an unknown young man.

Experts are now working to confirm whether the mystery of the statue has been solved. Archaeologist specializing in Imperial Rome Dietrich Boschung from the University of Cologne says that he is convinced that it is indeed a statue of Caligula. This is indicated, for example, by the statue’s silver eyes, which were typical of emperor portraits.

Emperor Caligula is known as a notorious ruler. He ruled for a few years before he was assassinated in 41 A.D. by the Praetorian Guard, made up of Rome’s best soldiers.

Historical sources remember Caligula almost exclusively in bad terms – in the stories, he is said to have been cruel and arbitrary.

Several similar statues were made during the emperor’s reign, but only a few of them remain. Two are in the collections of a New York museum and a couple of others are in private collections.

According to information, the missing statue was excavated from the ruins of an ancient city in Italy in the 18th century.

The incident was reported by a British newspaper The Guardian.