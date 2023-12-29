Museums | The Sara Hildén Art Museum should move, but the city doesn't know how yet

The Sara Hildén museum's move from Särkänniemi to the city center is stuck in the site plan process.

Tampere

Since 1979 The Sara Hildén art museum, which has been located in Särkänniemi since, wants to be moved to the center of Tampere in the Finlayson area, but the project has not progressed significantly for a couple of years.

In 2020, the Sara Hildén Foundation, the employment pension insurance company Varma and the city of Tampere organized an international general architectural competition for the design of the museum's new building.

An architect was chosen as the winner in May 2021 Janne Hovin proposal “Snow light”.

competition after the announcement of the winner, there has been almost no news about the project.

Real estate manager of the city of Tampere Virpi Ekholm tells HS that “there have been challenges”.

Ekholm admits that it has not yet been possible to decide how Janne Hov's plan could proceed.

“Planning is a long process, and either the necessary plan is created for that plot or it is not.”

“We still don't have a solution to this.”

So is it possible that the museum's move from Särkänniemi to Finlayson will not take place?

“I'm not going to speculate on something like this. The museum's needs have not disappeared anywhere. The museum needs more exhibition space.”

Agree about the need for additional space is the director of the Sara Hildén museum Anna Hjorth-Röntynen.

“We need more space so that we can display both the Sara Hildén Foundation's collection and changing exhibitions at the same time,” Hjorth-Röntynen tells HS.

A plot of land in the center of Tampere at the intersection of Kuninkaankatu and Finlaysoninkatu has been reserved for the future new building.

On a weekday afternoon during Christmas week, the site is very busy. Cars move briskly both out and in on the ramp of the adjacent parking garage. A large delivery truck tries to fit itself in front of a retail grocery store on a narrow street.

At the moment, there is a parking lot and a section of light traffic lane on the plot.

Janne Hov's proposal of a white and timeless stone building is suddenly easy to imagine in a park-like milieu next to Finlayson's red brick factory buildings.

At fashion stores a prosperous art patron Sara Hildén was the only member of the foundation bearing his name until his death.

In 1975, an agreement was signed between the foundation and the city of Tampere to establish the Sara Hildén Art Museum. According to this agreement, the works of the collection would be placed in a new museum building in Särkänniemi.

The sculpture park spread around the Särkänniemi museum building is part of the Sara Hildén Foundation's permanent exhibition. There are several large and heavy works in the sculpture park, such as a tram car full of wax doll-like human figures.

The director of the museum, Anna Hjorth-Röntynen, is not going to assess what will happen to the sculpture park if the museum's move to the city center takes place.

“The sculptures in Veistospuisto are part of the foundation's collection. But even at this stage of planning, I can't say what will happen to the park.”