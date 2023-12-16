Museums: Schmidt goes to Naples, Verde to the Uffizi

The directors of top-tier Italian museums are changing: Simone Verde will lead the Uffizi Galleries in place of Eike Schmidt who has instead been appointed to the Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte, in Naples, although he could soon return to Florence as a candidate for mayor. Renata Cristina Mazzantini was designated for the Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Angelo Crespi for the Pinacoteca di Brera.



The appointments were decided by minister Gennaro Sangiuliano within the set of three proposed by the Judging Commission. Schmidt, a German art historian now with Italian citizenship, said he was “very moved”. The other nominees are all Italian: Simone Verde, 48 years old, comes from the Pilotta monumental complex in Parma. After graduating in theoretical philosophy in Rome and a master's degree in ancient philosophy in Paris, he graduated in art history at the École du Louvre with a doctorate in Anthropology of Cultural Heritage in Paris. He also worked as head of scientific research and publications for the AFM / Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Renata Cristina Mazzantini, who will direct the Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in place of Cristiana Collu, is the curator of the contemporary Quirinale project and consultant to the general secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic for artistic and architectural profiles. Angelo Crespi arrives in Brera from the Maga Museum in Gallarate.

The new directors of the second tier museums have also been chosen, identified by the general director of the Mic Museums, Massimo Osanna. They are: Federica Zalabra for the National Museum of Abruzzo, Costantino D'Orazio for the National Gallery of Umbria, Fabrizio Sudano for the National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria, Thomas Clement Salomon for the National Galleries of Ancient Art, Stella Falzone for the National Archaeological Museum of Taranto, Alessandra Necci for the Estensi Galleries.

