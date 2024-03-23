Museums | The pictures show: This is what Helsinki's old terminal looks like, where a new museum is planned

The Helsinki Art Museum may operate in the Olympic Terminal instead of the Tennis Palace in the future.

Blue and white the Swedish ship plows through the ice slush of Eteläsatama and parks in its familiar spot on Helsinki's Olympiaranta in Kaivopuisto.

The Olympic terminal, built of yellow bricks, is sleepily quiet on a weekday morning. Soon the building is filled with life, when passengers arriving from Stockholm leave the ship through the passenger bridge with their suitcases and luggage bags.

HS peeked into the parts of the building that ordinary ship passengers can't access. A familiar building can become something completely different in the next few years.

In the future, instead of cruise passengers, exhibition visitors may stand by the artworks in the Olympic Terminal.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki for Culture and Leisure Paavo Arhinmäki (left) recently suggested HS in an interview, that the Helsinki Art Museum (HAM) could move to the Olympic Terminal.

What kind of facilities would the museum get from the old port building?

The Olympic Terminal was completed for the Helsinki Summer Olympics in 1952.

Spacious the lobby is a place familiar to many Swedish cruisers with its check-in counters and bars.

When you enter through the glass doors, your eyes are dazzled by the long row of windows at the end of the hall. It opens up a view across Eteläsatama to the opposite shore, Katajanokka, which is served by the bright red ships here.

In the future, the Swedish ships of both Silja Line and Viking Line are planned to dock at Katajanokka. Tallinn traffic, on the other hand, is to be concentrated in Jätkäsaari, i.e. Viking Line's Estonia ferry would move there from Katajanokka.

It is still uncertain when this may happen. First, the Jätkäsaari harbor tunnel should be built, the lines of which are being wringed in Helsinki politics.

Without the harbor tunnel, the equation is difficult. Traffic on the streets of Jätkäsaari is already congested during the departure and arrival times of ships.

In the future, there may be art exhibitions in the lobby of the Olympic terminal.

Before a harbor tunnel or another solution to ease traffic congestion cannot really move more ship traffic to Jätkäsaari. On the other hand, Katajanokka does not have room for Silja's ships before the transfer, says the director responsible for passenger business Kaj Takolander from the Port of Helsinki.

His employer is a city-owned limited company that manages, among other things, the Katajanokka terminal, the Olympic terminal and the West terminal.

“The capacity of the Katajanokka terminal is simply not enough now.”

According to Takolander, the Katajanokka terminal must be expanded in some direction, and this is also being discussed now. The Olympic Terminal will therefore not be available for use by the museum in the very near future.

However, Takolander leaves to guide us to the terminal.

The former customs checkpoint is now a scrap warehouse.

The plaque tells about the history of the Olympic Terminal in the current office premises.

The terminal in addition to the lobby, restaurant and kiosk, the top floor, i.e. street level, has empty office spaces.

In one of the rooms, there is a steel examination table that has been disused by Customs, on which customs officers have dug out snuff tins and liquor bottles wrapped in plastic bags from the luggage of cruise passengers. Now the loft serves as a scrap warehouse.

The premises are separated from the lobby by light partitions, which can be easily adjusted if necessary.

“ “Has the deputy mayor visited?”

A breath of past times wafts through the adjacent stairwell at the south end of the building. There, the walls are lined with green tiles, and support is provided by a patinated railing, possibly brass.

Light floods in from small glass-brick windows.

Stupid stairwell.

The old railings have patinated.

Floors lower down, on the so-called intermediate floor, there is little to see: ordinary office spaces with screens and conference rooms. This could be from any branch.

Ahead!

We reach the lowest floor, the platform level. You could go out the door to see how the rope men are ready to secure the reversing Silja Serenade.

We will, however, sneak deeper into the Olympic Terminal's ooze.

A completely different world awaits behind the heavy door: the warehouse. There are literally hundreds of meters of shelves and a huge number of cardboard boxes rest on them.

There is a warehouse on the ground floor of the Olympic terminal where products sold on ships are stored.

The old scale of the port warehouse.

In the boxes you can see Moomin mugs, Marimekko towels and Iittala wine glasses – all kinds of stuff that is sold in the ships' stores.

The path ends outdoors at the loading dock and employee parking lots.

From the other side of the carriageway, you can reach the parking garage for ship passengers and the port's warehouses. Above is a concrete deck that connects Laivasillankatu and Ehrenströmintie.

It's only here that you realize that all port traffic, including trams, runs on the deck.

There is access from the warehouse to the loading dock.

Director of the Port of Helsinki, Kaj Takolander, leads the way through the labyrinths of the Olympic Terminal.

There is a concrete deck on top of the loading dock, on which city traffic passes.

All right is that the port has no use for the building once the ships leave, the Helsinki Art Museum HAM has decided to leave its current premises in the Tennis Palace and the city has shown its interest in the Olympic Terminal.

The museum has already visited the premises of the Olympic Terminal a couple of times, Takolander reveals.

The historic, protected building was completed during the Helsinki Summer Olympics in 1952. It was designed by the architects Aarne Hytönen and Risto-Veikko Luukkonen.

We take a peek finally to the parking garage. From there, the museum could get even more exhibition or storage space if it wanted. The terminal building itself has more than 4,000 square meters, not counting the construction facilities.

The art is already ready in the window of the parking garage.

“Has the deputy mayor visited,” Takolander jokes and refers to the graffiti.

Deputy mayor Arhinmäki is also known to have made a name for himself as a graffiti artist.