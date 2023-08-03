Museums | The number of visitors to the three Helsinki museums has skyrocketed in the summer

This summer, the number of visitors to museums in Helsinki seems exceptionally high. HS asked the Ateneum, the Design Museum and the Amos Rex Art Museum about the number of visitors to the exhibitions.

In Finnish iconic in visual arts by Albert Edelfelt (1854–1905) art still attracts crowds of people. The Ateneum Art Museum’s Edelfelt exhibition, which opened at the beginning of May, will be announced by the museum’s spokesperson Anna Karin according to the assessment, probably among Ateneum’s most popular exhibitions.

So there have been enough visitors for the whole summer, even a record number. According to a museum visitor who approached Helsingin Sanom, it was sometimes difficult to see the works in Edelfelt’s exhibition behind the backs of many visitors.

According to Kari, the number of visitors to Ateneum has fluctuated between 2,000 and 4,000 visitors every day in the summer. On Tuesday, the rainy weather attracted more than 4,500 people to the museum.

The number of visitors is highest in the mornings from 10 am to 1 pm, says Kari. It is significantly quieter in the evenings. Ateneum extended its opening hours at the request of the public after the museum reopened after renovation in April. Nowadays, the exhibitions are open from Tuesday to Friday from ten in the morning to nine thirty in the evening and on Saturdays from ten to five.

Ateneum’s Albert Edelfelt exhibition has been visited by more than 4,500 visitors on a rainy day.

The popularity of the Edelfelt exhibition has already been so great that Sadepäivät has not significantly increased visits. According to Kari, the number of visitors shows the popularity of domestic tourism. Even those who don’t usually go to museums come to see Edelfelt. Many want to see especially the artist’s most famous works, such as in Luxembourg Park (1887) and Boys playing on the beach (1884).

According to Kari, the works are easily approachable in terms of their visual appeal.

“Especially Edelfelt’s beautiful pictures, such as nature and sea landscapes, please many. Many admire Edelfelt’s handprint. In the case of his art, you can admire how skilled the artist was at painting.”

The design museum business development manager Hanna Mutane says that the Design Museum’s summer has been exceptionally high in terms of visitors. In July, up to 19,600 visitors visited the museum.

“When we looked back, at least in recent history we couldn’t find anything similar. The month was a record for years.”

According to Mutanen, June was still at a normal level with 12,300 visitors, but in July the visits shot up.

Mutanen thinks the reason is the praised exhibition content and positive media coverage, especially of the textile artist Pissing off Saks (b.1975) regarding the exhibition presenting the works. The exhibition features spectacular textile works designed by Saks and large-scale works commissioned separately for the exhibition. The positive experiences and especially the appreciation of the exhibition architecture are repeated in the visitor feedback.

Textile artist and designer Kustaa Saksi’s spectacular works have brought a record rush of visitors to the Design Museum.

Bad weather and rain seem to attract visitors to the Design Museum as well. Yesterday, Tuesday, the number of visitors even increased to more than 850. According to Mutanen, the number is exceptionally high. Even the record average day visits in July cannot match the popularity of the first rainy day in August.

of Amos Rex the Generation 2023 group exhibition presenting the works of young artists is running at the art museum until August 20. The museum’s communications manager Iia Palovaara says that the exhibition has received a lot of visitors.

The exhibition, which opened at the end of March, has been seen by 73,000 people so far.

According to Palovaara, the exhibition has been heavily visited, but similar queues to the Belgian one recently By Hans Op de Beeck A silent parade has not been at the exhibition this summer.

According to Palovaara, the difference is not so much the number of visitors as the nature of the exhibition.

“Op de Beecki’s exhibition was a complete work of art, where you walked along a path like in a park at night. In the Generation group exhibition, it has been possible to present works in such a way that more visitors can fit in at once.”

Palovaara hopes that all those willing who have not yet had time to visit Generation 2023 -exhibition, would find their way to the museum. He does not predict the queues that may accumulate in the final phase of the exhibition. A moderate “end rush” has been observed in the number of visitors since the beginning of August.

Amos Rex's third Generation 2023 exhibition in its series presents the work of artists aged 15–23 working in Finland. In the picture in the foreground Auri Lukkarinen and Iris Kareoja's work Neulepäiväkirjat :-), in the background Mimmi Ahonen's work This is recognition.

Generation 2023 exhibition presents the works of 50 young artists and working couples working in Finland. The exhibition is the third in a row to present the art of artists aged 15–23, and this year 1,004 work proposals participated in the search for works.

The first exhibition of the exhibition series was seen at the Amos Anderson Art Museum on Yrjönkatu in 2017. The 2020 Generation exhibition was the first of the series to be seen at the premises of the Amos Rex Art Museum, which had to be closed due to the corona pandemic and moved completely online shortly after the start.

Generation exhibitions are organized every three years. The next exhibition in the series will be seen at the Amos Rex Art Museum in 2026.

HS was aiming for also Helsinki Biennale’s communication about the number of visitors to the exhibition complex spread to Vallisaari and Helsinki’s inner city. The Biennale’s communication answered that there is no information available yet due to the summer holidays.

