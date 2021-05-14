Museums The National Museum opens its doors on Monday: A new permanent exhibition questions the stories we know about Finnish history

The exhibition Another Country, based on the latest research data, examines the flows of ideas and influences in Finland in the period 1100–1917.

In Helsinki, the National Museum will open on Monday, May 17 with two exhibitions.

The museum’s permanent exhibitions have been renovated in three stages, and now the last section of the renovation opens. The Another Country exhibition tells about the territory of Finland from the Middle Ages to the end of the period of autonomy. The exhibition fills a total of 21 rooms at the National Museum.

The exhibition, based on the latest research data, examines the flows of ideas and influences in Finland in the period 1100–1917.

Historical twists and power are interpreted from the perspective of the average person, and the stories we know are even questioned.

Photographs by Sami Parkkinen, Father and Son, about the child’s world, will be seen as a changing exhibition at the National Museum.

Sami Parkkisen in the works of his son Guess grows from a newborn to a 9-year-old actor whose life is observed and followed by the father. Arvi himself has also left his artistic mark on the works. The exhibition will be on view at the National Museum until September.

Urho Kekkonen Tamminiemi, known as home, will open on Wednesday 19 May and the Seurasaari Open-Air Museum on 1 June.

Among other locations in Finland, Louhisaari Manor Castle in Askaki will open on Sunday, May 15, and Hvitträski’s studio home in Kirkkonummi on May 19.

Hämeenlinna Castle and the Prison next to it will open in Hämeenlinna on 28 May.

The Olavinlinna in Savonlinna and the Finnish Maritime Museum and the Langinkoski Imperial Fishing Lodge in Kotka are already open.

You can see more detailed opening hours and information From the website of the National Museum.