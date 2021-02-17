Museums The directors of art museums call for the opening of Finnish museums

In their petition, the leaders hope that with the reform of the Communicable Diseases Act, Finnish museums could be reopened in accordance with health-safe rules.

National Gallery The Director General and the directors of the three art museums belonging to the National Gallery appeal to the decision-makers that museum operations could be opened to a limited extent in Finland.

Director general Risto Ruohonen as well as the Ateneum Marja Sakari, Kiasman Leevi Haapala and the Sinebrychoff Museum of Art Kirsi Eskelinen In their petition, they hope that with the reform of the Communicable Diseases Act, Finnish museums can be reopened in accordance with health-safe rules.

“As the corona situation continues, it is worth considering enabling economic activity in non-business activities as well. It is necessary from the perspective of the mental health, social well-being and economic future of those living in Finland, ”they write.

Museum directors the desire is based on the deplorable situation in the event and cultural sector. According to a statement issued by the Committee on Education on 5 February, 136,000 temporary workers have not been employed in the event and culture sector due to the closures.

“Layoffs are inevitable measures as closures continue. Their negative effects are great for employees, employers and society, ”managers write.

The opinion of the Committee on Education also states that in many areas, such as museums and libraries, special arrangements have been made for very safe operations. Museum directors have the same experience.

“We share this view and add that as early as June 2020, after the spring closing time, we were able to open operations in a limited, controlled manner and in compliance with health safety. Museum guests have access to several hand points, we have required the use of a mask on the museum premises, and our knowledgeable customer service staff has guided guests in maintaining safety distances. Art lovers visiting our museums have adhered admirably to the health recommendations. ”