Museums The Corona year collapsed the number of visitors to museums, but the majority also developed new forms of activity.

Corona year turned the long-rising number of visitors to museums into a decline, says the Finnish Museum Association in a press release. Museum visits decreased by about 42 percent last year compared to the previous year.

Almost all museums closed their doors for different lengths last year, according to a survey commissioned by the Ministry of Education and Culture in January. Museums’ software and service offerings have also been significantly reduced. More than 40 percent of professional museums had to resort to layoffs, reduce recruitment, or suspend staff pay.

Museum closures have also continued in the first half of this year. In a survey by the Ministry of Education and Culture, more than 80 per cent of the actors estimate that the service offering will have to be reduced this year as well.

Koronan however, the majority of the disciplined museums also managed to develop new forms of activity for themselves. For example, virtual museum tours broke through during the Korona era.

Last year, nearly 75 percent of professional museums developed or introduced digital services for the public. The trend is expected to continue this year as well.

The Ministry of Education and Culture commissioned a survey in the cultural sector on the effects of the corona pandemic from 18 January to 1 February 2021, to which more than 2,000 cultural operators responded. Of the respondents, 81 represented professionally managed museums and 142 local museums.