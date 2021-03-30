Museums The Brexit Museum, planned for Britain, arouses disbelief, opposition and humor: “This is like opening the Lightning War Museum in 1941”

The museum is set to display brexit-related items from the “winning party,” although the museum stresses the importance of bringing out different perspectives.

To Britain a Brexit museum is being planned, and a group of Britons have already begun collecting donations for the future museum, according to news agency AFP.

The aim is to raise a million pounds: that amount would make the museum run and the building acquired.

In addition, the organizers collect items to be displayed in the museum.

Brexit Museum establishment is not a fresh idea. It began to be planned in 2016 almost as soon as the result of the referendum decided that the country was seceding from the European Union.

A couple of years later, the people who organized the museum began asking people for objects suitable for the museum’s theme that could be put on display.

Now the museum has gained the status of a charitable organization. With their status, donations made to the museum can be deducted for tax purposes.

Dream the opening of the museum is now beginning to take place, as the organization has found a body that has promised to give substantial money for the establishment of the museum. With a donation pledge, the organization can begin looking for a suitable space to establish a museum.

The organizers of the museum hope to find a suitable property in a labor-populated area where Britain’s EU separation was supported, says Gawain Towler. He is involved in the group that organizes the museum. Towler has also previously chaired the British Independence Party Ukip.

According to Towler, it is unlikely that the museum will open this year.

The museum collects posters and flyers related to brexit, among other things. Photo of a demonstration by Brexit supporters in March 2019.­

Brexitin the perspectives of supporters and opponents are not emerging in the museum equally, though the museum’s website readsthat the debate on Britain’s separation from the EU must be expressed in a fair and balanced way.

According to Towler, the museum focuses on receiving objects from the “winning party,” i.e. brexit supporters. The reason for the strong emphasis, according to Towler, is that the flyers, letters, and posters of Brexit’s opponents have already been documented elsewhere.

Still, a few objects describing brexit resistance are also accepted.

The museum focuses on the 70s and 80s, when less than a percent of the population believed in the possibility of Britain, which had just joined the European Union.

On Twitter the announcement of the Brexit Museum has aroused disbelief, humor and opposition.

Comedian Katy Brand states that he does not understand the idea of ​​the whole museum. He wonders whether museums are not intended to preserve historical artifacts for the perpetuation of times past.

“This is like opening the Lightning War Museum in 1941,” Brand tweeted.

Another Twitter user posted a picture of egg cups that one reads “hard brexes” and the other “soft brexes”. According to the Twitter user, those items would be suitable as exhibits.

The matter has been reported, among other things The Guardian and The Independent.