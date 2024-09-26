Museums | The Akseli Gallen-Kallela museum in Espoo set a visitor record – Then closed its doors

Museums|“The number of visitors to the museum was 28,000 this year, even though the season has already ended due to renovation work. The number of visitors is the highest in the 21st century,” says Tuija Wahlroos, director of the Gallen-Kallela museum.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Akseli Gallen-Kallela Museum Tarvaspää closed its doors in September due to renovation work. In the repair, the skylight and tin roof of the gallery room and the sunken terrace will be renewed. The cost estimate for the renovation works is around 197,000 euros, the city of Espoo supports the project. The number of visitors to the museum rose to 28,000 this year, the number is the highest in the 21st century.

Artist Axis Gallen-Kallela (1865–1931) museum, studio castle in Tarvaspää Espoo closed its doors in mid-September due to renovation work.

During the renovation works in Tarvaspää, the historical skylight of the so-called gallery room will be repaired, the tin roof of the gallery room will be renewed, and the sunken terrace at the entrance of the museum will be repaired. During the work, the pillars of the archway will also be examined and repaired.

“There is a leak in the roof of the building, but otherwise Tarvaspää is functional. We are doing repairs proactively, so that Tarvaspäät doesn’t have to be closed completely at some point due to the poor condition of the building”, director of the Gallen-Kallela museum Tuija Wahlroos tells.

Wahlroos says the repairs will take about three months.

“However, you have to be prepared for the fact that the work may take longer. After work, Tarvaspää opens its doors again.”

The cost estimate for the repairs is around 197,000 euros. The city of Espoo supports the repair project with 70,000 euros. The Ministry of Education and Culture has granted the project a repair grant of 30,000 euros, the Museum Agency’s support is 14,000 euros. EUR 65,000 will be covered from the museum’s own funds, and the museum has also taken out a repair loan.

Now the renovation works to be carried out are part of Tarvaspää’s maintenance plan, which should be implemented during the years 2024–2029.

“Overall, the cost estimate for the renovation works is around 1.2 million euros. Funding for the project is currently being planned. The museum’s wish is that renovation works other than the ones currently being carried out could be done at once. At that time, the museum could be closed, for example, for half a year due to renovation work.”

The number of visitors to the Gallen-Kallela museum increased this year compared to previous years.

“The number of visitors to the Gallen-Kallela museum was 28,000 this year, even though the season has already ended due to renovation work. The number of visitors is the highest in the 21st century. The large number of visitors was influenced by the fact that “Sydänmaiilla – Aksel and Mary’s summer 1890″ – made Kainuu people move to the museum,” says Wahlroos.

Sydämmaiilla – Aksel and Mary’s summer 1890 – exhibition had the theme of Aksel and his wife Mary Gallen-Kallelan (1868-1947) three and a half month long stay in Kainuu.

Tarvaspää is protected by the Building Protection Act. According to the protection regulations, buildings and the protected area must be used, repaired and managed in such a way that their cultural-historical value is preserved.