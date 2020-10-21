A virtual visit on payment, carried out by the Van Abbemuseum (Eindhoven) since 2015. Mals Media

The buses with thousands of tourists a day have disappeared and will take time to return. The OECD has predicted a 70% decrease in the movement of travelers in 2020. If we take into account that cultural tourism represents 40% of the European total, and that four out of ten visitors choose their destination based on its cultural offer, According to the OECD itself, museums face a dramatic reduction in their income in the long term. To this must be added the possible cuts in public aid. Nor is it expected that revenue from tickets, shops and cafeterias will recover until 2021. “There is an urgent need for financing to guarantee the daily functioning of the museums and the good working conditions of their employees,” says the president of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), Alberto Garlandini. And that includes looking back at the centers’ web pages to make them profitable.

That idea was collected in a leaked letter from the British Minister of Culture, Oliver Dowden, to the museums, in which he demanded that the directors of the institutions “adopt the most commercial approach possible”, to “maximize alternative sources of income.” His Government has allocated a very significant amount – 110 million euros – for the 15 national museums to overcome the health crisis. In the letter, Dowden points out the need to “monetize digital offers”, alluding to the creation of payment walls similar to those of newspapers, on the websites of public museums, which during the confinement invested in their digital promotion.

“Museums are going to have to adapt and diversify their income,” says Garlandini, who is favorable to this change in model. The expert imagines some solutions for a territory yet to be explored, accelerated by the pandemic and the crisis of public spaces: “From paywalls for online exhibitions, exclusive content, applications or subscriptions, to strategies freemium for online resources or learning courses ”, adds the ICOM President.

During confinement, the association, based in Germany, The Network of European Museums Organizations (NEMO) published a study on the impact of covid-19 in which it was revealed that a large part of the respondents were studying how to generate income through digital offers. “The Dowden idea is not bad, you have to find new sources of income, but the first thing is accessibility and investment in museums to offer online experiences,” explains Julia Pagel, NEMO Secretary General. It also warns that most European museums still have their digital transformation pending.

This digital expansion of benefits in times of crisis could collide with the accessibility mandate. In Spain it is a right recognized in article 44 of the Constitution. For this reason, sources from the Reina Sofía National Museum indicate that they have not considered launching a website with paid content: “As an institution and public service, we will always try to achieve greater accessibility, with the minimum cost for the public.” Julia Pagel is not in favor of the economic scope determining this expansion, and cites article 27 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), which proclaims that every citizen should participate in museums. Remember that they are non-profit institutions at the service of society, which must strive for inclusion and accessibility.

The case of the Prado

The museum must identify the unique added value of its digital offering and the Prado seems to have found it during the museum’s closure: the number of visits to the web increased by almost 250% and exceeded 12 million during confinement. “This growth has been free and now we must get the virtual visitor to participate economically. We are willing to make that change and find a digital payment strategy ”, explains Javier Solana, president of the institution’s board of trustees.

The president of ICOM believes that the objective of this digital payment revolution should be based on a balance between accessibility and profitability, without forgetting public funding, because “a change in the business model alone would not save museums from financial collapse” , indicates Garlandini. Javier Martín Cavanna, director of the Compromiso y Transparencia Foundation, thinks that strengthening economic sustainability is a “smart strategy”. “I see no problem in the offers premium if they do not deviate from their mission of making their offer accessible, ”says Cavanna.

Paying per viewing is one more line of financing and it is “appropriate”, believes Jordi Tresserras (Vice President of ICOMOS), if what is offered are training programs or cultural and educational experiences, such as tours with an expert. These services were launched last May by the Finnish Digimuseum. “Digital financing is an opportunity that we must not miss,” says Tresserras. The president of the Institute of Contemporary Art (IAC), Marta Pérez Ibáñez, recalls that during the confinement “culture has given a lot of content and at some point it must think about making it profitable.”

Although there are still no successful experiences in the pay per view (PPV), “there is room for them,” says Julia Pagel. “In some countries, pilot projects and business models are already being supported to develop payment solutions. It’s not about hide the collection behind a paywall, but to create services and meaningful and fun added value ”, adds the general secretary of NEMO. And he points to the experience of the Van Abbemuseum, in Eindhoven (Netherlands), one of the few that have opened this financing channel, to allow visits from home, for the price of a ticket (13 euros). “We wanted to assist sick people who, for example, cannot move from their bed,” indicate sources from the center. A robot is handled by the visitor, who walks through the rooms accompanied by a guide.