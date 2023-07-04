The National Museum of Finland is probably undergoing the longest move in Finland. The move, which started four years ago, will continue until the end of next year.

To the fullest the loaded truck drives to the loading dock of the Collection and Conservation Center of the Finnish Museum Agency. Its contents are unloaded in the quarantine room in less than ten minutes.

The ritual has been repeated this year alone 23 times.

It is hardly an exaggeration to say that the National Museum of Finland is undergoing the longest move in Finland. It is difficult to make a comparison, because usually when moving you measure kilometers and not time. And it has passed: the move that started four years ago will continue until the end of next year.

The cargo contains objects from the collections of the National Museum of Finland, which have been collected since the 18th century. Many objects that you have visited a museum in your life belong to these collections.

The day after the arrival of the load, the items go to the freezer for a week or, if they cannot be frozen, for two years to be monitored inside the plastic.

Sitting on top of the freezer container, the employees’ mascot Herra Kylmäkkale supervises when Museum Master Markku Hytönen unloads the load from Orimattila’s warehouse.

A year The last day of 2024 is the deadline, because that’s when the lease agreement for the central warehouse in Orimattila, which is being emptied, ends. It is located in the rural village of Niinikoski Urho Kekkonen next to the archive. The president donated the plot of land on which the warehouse was completed in 1981.

“It filled up really quickly. There was stuff from floor to ceiling. There weren’t even corridors to walk through,” says the director of the National Museum’s Collections transfer project Heidi Rajala.

That is why the National Museum Office had other warehouses in Southern Finland. When the Collection and Conservation Center was established in 2016, they began to be systematically phased out.

The center intended for the storage and conservation of museum collections is unique in Finland, as its equipment includes, for example, a five-meter vacuum freeze dryer, which is not available anywhere else in the country.

However, the center’s original 16,000 square meter premises were quickly filled. It was soon decided on the expansion and that the premises in Orimattila would be given up.

Furniture conservator Jenni Lankinen presents how objects under conservation are described in collections. In the case of urns, you don’t need to use any tools other than a vacuum cleaner and a microfiber cloth for cleaning.

Year before starting the move, it was estimated that Orimattila’s central warehouse would have around 230,000 items. About 107,000 of them have now been transferred, of which 18,000 this year alone.

How much can be moved in a year varies a lot based on the objects in the loads.

“If you put a car full of boxes containing small items, there can be 5,000 items in transport. On the other hand, if we put sofas, tables and chairs, then there can be 20 objects per transport”, says Rajala.

The dimensions of the collection center are enormous. Average size of a new unit is a little less than 30 square meters, i.e. with only the current 22,000 square meters, approximately 733 of them could be stored in the warehouse. Next spring, about 10,000 more square meters of storage space will be completed again, bringing the total to nearly 34,000 square meters. In that case, the warehouse could accommodate well over a thousand studio apartments.

So it’s no wonder that employees here might move around on kickboards. The expansion renovation can be heard as a noise in the huge corridors of the warehouse. The expansion combines the storage facilities that were on different sides of the former food hall into a single entity.

In warehouses customer collections are stored. Customers can be other museums, foundations or private collection owners. The building also houses the National Audiovisual Institute, the Helsinki University Museum, the War Museum and the Journalistic Picture Archive.

In warehouses, objects are covered with gauze to prevent dust. The storage is designed so that the goods can be easily lifted from the shelf with a forklift if you want to move them.

Because there is so much to change, all processes have been refined to be as efficient as possible. Rajala gets excited when talking about all the logistical solutions that the museum masters have had to develop during the move.

“They make, for example, a transport frame for a huge crystal chandelier, inside which it cannot hit other objects during transport. The collections are so diverse that we have had to structure everything,” says Rajala.

Boxes, shelves, roll cages and even packaging materials such as plastic and tissue paper are recycled from load to load until they can no longer be used.

In addition to the move, the project is also an inventory of what the National Museum of Finland actually owns.

“During the time when these collection items have been brought to the central warehouse, the accounting has been such that a printout or a handwritten note has come with it. In practice, the collections have not been taken over to know what is actually there or what condition the objects are in,” says Rajala.

“Now the items are being reviewed. Each box is opened, because it is possible that one was once packed at the National Museum, then the box may have been in storage at Suomenlinna, for example, and later came to the central warehouse in the 1980s.”

Conservator Ilona Jaaranen packs an object belonging to a private collection into a box.

In theory, it is therefore possible that no one has looked at the contents of the box for more than 40 years. Since the criteria for accepting objects have been loose, there may be a lot of overlap in the collections.

Everything not kept by force. Objects that are too bad are removed, and there is no need for many very similar objects. Even so, there may be hundreds of pieces of a single item type in stock, as they each tell the history of their era and place of manufacture.

Ski collections are a good example of this. The skis that President Urho Kekkonen received as a gift alone take up an entire wall of the warehouse.

Dozens of pairs of skis show the development of technology in the different decades of his reign. In addition, there is the whole other ski collection. From the shelves, you can see that fur-bottomed skis are not a new invention.

President Urho Kekkonen’s ski collection has accumulated as donations during his provincial trips.

The collections are also constantly growing. Established in 2017, the Itsenäisyyden aja collection records the history of our country in the 20th and 21st centuries since 1918.

Recently, for example, the so-called NATO penwith which Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signed Finland’s NATO application.

Another curiosity among the new additions are the MP from the Greens by Bella Forsgren earphones. They were deposited in 2020, when Forsgrén was asked in connection with the Politician’s Museum Internship campaign to bring an object related to his work and that moment to be added to the collection.

“They tell about the corona era and how you had to adapt to the ways of working at that time. Headphones became a central object of everyday life,” says Rajala.

These and thousands of other objects can be viewed on the Finna service, where they are stored as photographs with short object information. For example, in connection with the corona era, the collections have, in addition to headphones, various masks, hand sanitizers, corona test kits and protest signs.

Artifacts from the collections are constantly taken to exhibitions and brought out for researchers to look at, but otherwise the aim is just to keep them in as good condition as possible for as long as possible. Most rest in storage in the gentle care of cheesecloth and tissue paper.

There’s still time, but so are things. However, Rajala is confident that the schedule will hold.