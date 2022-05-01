Museums Old punks are making their own punk museum in Finland: The only problem is the word museum, which is marked by dust, because “punk is still alive”

The art punks of the 1980s are so far in the central roles of the support association, but they themselves hope that at some point the youth will kick them into the yard.

Last At the end of the year, a group of old punks gathered in Oodi, Helsinki Central Library, and thought that something should be done to preserve and present the punk culture. Punk lived its golden age in the 1970s and 1980s, but the culture associated with it still has a lot of enthusiasts, and the punk crowd gathered in the library wanted to bring this out.

There were about 20 people present, some remotely from other parts of Finland. Participants were veterans of punk culture with vast collections of punk-related artifacts – and lots of memories.

“We had discussed things, memory and stuff. Everything related to when you were young and collecting records, making magazines and knowing what, ”says Timo “Kipi” Kiippathe old punk himself.

“We quickly came to an agreement that we will have a real punk museum in Finland in a few years.”

This an association was set up for this purpose, with Kiippa elected chairman. However, according to him, the title of chairman is mainly nominal, as are the other positions of trust in the new association, because in the punk spirit, things are done together and based on everyone’s own activity.

“We now have a couple hundred members and a few support members,” Kiippa says.

So the goal is to have your own museum building where punk culture can be collected and exhibitions showcasing it. While waiting for your own building, the activities are started with other types of exhibition activities. One week ago, on Monday, the Punk Museum’s first exhibition opened at the Sello Library in Leppävaara, Espoo. It is named Do it yourselfwhich reflects the ethos of punk culture action.

Timo Kiippa: "Although there are a lot of self-made magazines (punkzine), there are few print originals. The originals of Krapula magazine show how the leaves were assembled with scissors and glue, compiled from the pieces together and supplemented with handwritten and typewritten texts. Some magazines were cursed because the handwriting of the authors was so bad that even interesting stories went unnoticed. Similarly, in many cases the quality of photocopied magazines was so poor, and for that reason the quality of the images in particular was poor, sometimes with only vague spots. "

Punk Museum the next project is a digital archive that will open in the fall of 2022, in which materials collected by members of the association are currently being digitized. The digital archive is therefore intended to be available to the public online.

“It’s that first real step in this museum activity itself. In a year and a half, the goal would be to have a real-world museum somewhere in Helsinki, ”says Kiippa.

At this stage, there is nothing more concrete to tell about the museum building, because everything depends on the funding available for it, Kiippa says. The association is also looking at other upcoming exhibitions, which Kiippa says will have three or four more this year.

Size funding for the project is still uncertain. The association has applied for grants for its activities, but so far there has been little external funding.

“Now we have done well with the shoestring budget and the only income is the association’s membership fees as well as the small support membership fees. We have received some money from the sale of t-shirts and bags. We have dug very far into practical running costs out of our own pockets, ”says Kiippa.

“However, we will not engage in more commercial activities, so we have already accepted in principle that the museum business is a loss-making activity. This aspect is known as well as involved in all design. In other words, we will probably be in different directions for a long time to come. ”

Timo Kiippa: “The brainchild of Osmo Lukkaroinen (Oze) and his partners in Oulu was to form a hardcore super band in the early 1980s, which was but was not. As members, Oze and friends of the band Kaaos. No music or recordings were meant to be made, but the only output was a fake record, the picture of Syfilix-ep, or rather its covers. The vinyl record itself was what happened to a non-punk record. Some of these records, or rather the covers, were made and it caused a short Wau effect at first until it became clear that the band didn’t really exist. ”

Because the idea of ​​a museum has started from nostalgia, that is, from reminiscing about the old days, for example, opened in Sello Do it yourself exhibition focuses on the early 1980s. According to Kiipa, however, young people are also involved in the activities.

“The average age is well closer to the average age than twenty. But we also have a younger group, so these are not, so to speak, gatherings for old farts. ”

Kiippa itself belongs to the generation that lived its youth in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the first wave of the tick was at its hottest. Later, Kiippa and other old punks have earned a living in a variety of professions – Kiippa himself works as a sales manager, and Punkmuse’s other activists include teachers, photographers and journalists, for example – but punk still lives on, Kiippa recalls.

“Punkhan has not disappeared anywhere, but it still exists musically and ideologically and continues to evolve. Memories and stories have played a major role in the establishment of the Punk Museum, but at the same time we are a bit of a scourge for this museum word because of the stamp of dust associated with it. We don’t want that, but we want this to be an active place to present, to seem to bring out current issues, ”says Kiippa.

“And in the future, I wouldn’t mind if we were kicked into the yard by old farts from the museum’s innermost active group and younger people stepped in. Young people are needed for the topicality, to this day. ”