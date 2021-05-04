The sculpture park in Nissbacka, Vantaa, is complemented by Pullinen’s personal art collection.

Artist Laila Pullisen the home museum will open to the public in Nissbacka, Vantaa, in the summer. Until now, the artist’s home, which has only been presented to groups for booking, will be a permanent part of the exhibition on the grounds of Nissbacka Manor from 3 June.

At the same time, the name of the museum changes to “Laila Pellinen – Sculpture Park & ​​Home Museum”.

The cultural site that has been operating in Nissbacka since 1985 has included an old manor park, a historic building stock and the Sotung Valley.

Now it is complemented by the “operational center” of the home and sculpture park, where in addition to Pullinen’s own archives, visitors can see Pullinen’s personal art collection.

Graphics at Laila Pullinen’s Home Museum.­

In addition to the interior design of Laila Pullinen (1933–2015), who is especially known as a sculptor, a collection of art by the Maaliskuulaiset group of young Finnish artists formed in the early 1960s is on display. Works by foreign colleagues are always on display Salvador Dalísta Ernst Niesvestnyyn.

Visits the home museum will be implemented taking into account the pandemic situation and following the recommendations of the authorities. The number of visitors is limited indoors, but the visit to the sculpture park is freer.

A small museum shop will also open in connection with the home museum. As in the previous couple of summers, visitors are served by a summer café in the park.

Laila Pillinen is also known for copper plates modified by blasting technology. Photo from November 1966­

Studio gallery the changing exhibition space features a photographer and a sculptor Perttu German show White arch, which is a sister exhibition to a larger exhibition on display at the Helsinki City Art Museum, HAM.

The ensemble, which is curated in Pullinen’s former studio, is “more intimate and personal”. The original artefacts of the images displayed at HAM are also on display.

More information about the home museum’s opening hours, driving directions and entrance fees on the website www.lailapillinen.fi