The Museum of the Portuguese Language and the Pinacoteca, both in São Paulo, created a combo that allows the visit to both museums with a single ticket, which will have a 25% discount. Due to the promotion, the visit will cost R$30 and must be made on the same day. The action is valid for Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays until March 12, 2022.

Persons who are entitled to other discounts or half price cannot access the promotion as it is not cumulative. There is no refund if one of the visits does not take place. The purchase of tickets and the choice of days and times are made exclusively through the internet. Each day, 50 promotional tickets are available.

At the Museum of Portuguese Language, normally, the ticket costs R$ 20 and children up to 7 years old do not pay. Visiting on Saturdays is free and on Mondays it is closed. The opening hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, and it is possible to stay until 6:00 pm. Purchase and advance booking is mandatory.

At art gallery, it is possible to schedule times between 10am and 2pm. The full ticket costs R$25. There is free admission for children under 10 and over 60 years old. Disabled people also do not pay admission.

Due to the holiday season, the museums will be closed on December 31st and January 1st.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?