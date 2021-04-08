Museums Helsinki’s new Museum of Architecture and Design received a historically large donation – Vapaavuori: “Create faith”

The mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vapaavuori, described the new Museum of Architecture and Design’s largest donation of the most significant private donations ever made to culture in Finland.

Helsinki Three major private financiers have conditionally committed to the financing of the Museum of Architecture and Design, which is set up in the South Harbor. Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (kok) describes the largest capitalization of the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation’s EUR 20 million as the largest private donation ever made in Finland to a cultural project.

In addition, the Finnish Cultural Foundation and the Svenska kulturfonden have conditionally committed to one million funding. The preliminary commitment of the Finnish Cultural Foundation is at least two million euros and that of the Svenska kulturfonden two million euros. The total amount of private funding is therefore initially EUR 24 million.

Vapaavuori described the capital raised as exceptionally significant, given that the project is still in its infancy.

“This is a strong indication of the great social significance of the project and creates faith in the successful implementation of the demanding project,” Vapaavuori said.

The final funding decisions are expected after the project preparation phase. Preparations will last until the end of 2023. During that time, the necessary studies are to be completed, after which the state, the City of Helsinki and private financiers will confirm their commitment.

The state has previously conditionally committed to funding the new museum with 60 million euros. Correspondingly, the city’s share is EUR 60 million, and private funding is to be raised to EUR 30 million – that would be EUR 24 million from the conditional promises announced at the press conference on Thursday.

In early May, the museum’s project manager will begin Kaarina Gould.