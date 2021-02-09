Guide-lecturer interpreter for Chinese and American tourists, Aude Deboaisne had already been prevented from working for nearly six months during the Sars-CoV-1 crisis in 2003. A slowdown in activity out of all proportion to the difficulties that she meets today. “The Chinese and the Americans cannot come to visit France, so I have been in total inactivity for almost a year”, says this professional, who usually has short contracts (CDD customary) with travel agencies and cultural associations.

A regulated and very competitive profession

Closure of external borders to the European Union (EU), closure of cultural establishments, ban on visits of more than five people in public spaces… The barriers to the exercise of the profession of guide-lecturer have been accumulating since March. And these cultural professionals are paying a heavy price. At the end of November, a third of them declared having difficulties with their current expenses, in a survey by the National Federation of guides-lecturers and interpreters (FNGIC), a quarter for their housing expenses, and many testified to anxiety. growing. Many guides are thinking about retraining when they have not already left the profession.

Behind the image of Épinal of the guide-lecturer, hiding various and often precarious situations: salaried employment on very short contracts with various employers, invoicing of services to clients as a self-employed person, self-employed status… This profession regulated, highly competitive, has recently been weakened by the recourse to self-entrepreneurship, by many employers, to reduce their costs. Enough to expose the profession more strongly to the vagaries of tourist demand. “We are adjustment variables, summarizes Laurence, guide for a cultural travel agency abroad. They tell us that we are the heart of the agency, but as soon as there is a problem, we are no longer part of the box. »Employee in customary fixed-term contracts for nearly twenty years, she has seen the proportion of her colleagues paid in invoices increase.

Less badly off, the self-employed were entitled to assistance from the solidarity fund, calculated on the basis of their 2019 turnover. But the holes in the rack are numerous, warns Aude, who participated in working meetings with the Ministry of Culture, as vice-president of the FNGIC. “Those who were on leave or in training in 2019 are not entitled to much, if at all. We alert our interlocutors in the government, but these cases have not been studied. ” As for salaried tour guides, partial unemployment is often their only safety net. Yet employers are reluctant to report them.

Require employers to use partial unemployment

“The agencies do not want to apply for a half-day visit to the Louvre, etc., she explains. They often refuse to tell us, saying that the Direccte only accepts formal contracts. In short, it is at the discretion of the agency and the Direccte. “Faced with this inequality between the territories and the employers, the representatives of the tour guides asked the government to establish a directive, requiring employers to declare their employees on short-time working and to uniformly accept emails and schedules as proof of hiring. Without success.

Among Laurence’s colleagues who accompany group trips, a young guide has decided to put her career on hiatus to work as a history and geography teacher for this school year. Not eligible for partial unemployment, the solidarity fund to which she was entitled was not enough for her to live and she saw no other solution than to temporarily leave the profession.

If the rights to unemployment benefits expire for many guides, Clément is entitled to them. This young graduate in 2020 remains optimistic and hopes to be able to work at the Château de Montélimar for next season, as he has already done this summer. ” It is complicated. But I reassure myself by telling myself that, even if there is a big tourist hollow, it will end in a rebound. Especially in departments like Ardèche and Drôme. ”