Wednesday, July 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Museums | Few people have noticed that in Kumu you can see paintings by the British-Mexican surrealist, which interests

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Museums | Few people have noticed that in Kumu you can see paintings by the British-Mexican surrealist, which interests
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Leonora Carrington (1917—2011) continued to work in Mexico throughout her long life. Painting was everything to him, and Carrington didn’t mind promoting his career in the public eye. The work in the picture Kummitäti is an oil painting from 1970. Picture: Hugo Maertens / The Phoebus Foundation

Tallinn’s Kumu offers a taste of Leonora Carrington’s amazing world, which is admired around the world. There are also other interesting artists from Latin America on display.

Pirkko Kotirinta HS

| Updated

Tallinn

of Tallinn There is a small room on the fourth floor of the Kumu Museum that is now dedicated of Leonora Carrington for exciting art. Creatures living on the walls that you don’t really know what species they belong to, such as a ghostly snail figure Surgeona surgeon.

#Museums #people #noticed #Kumu #paintings #BritishMexican #surrealist #interests

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Thomson Fire Displaces Thousands in Northern California

Thomson Fire Displaces Thousands in Northern California

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]