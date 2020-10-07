Museums Famous music writer said the music museum Fame has filed for bankruptcy: It is a news bucket, says the museum, operations continue as normal

The Music Museum Fame applied for a corporate restructuring last week, but operations will continue as normal.

Of the year The open music museum Fame in Pasila, Helsinki, applied for corporate restructuring last week. He told me about it at that time Yle.

However, Fame’s operations will continue as normal. The corporate restructuring is visible to the public mainly during shortened opening hours.

Renowned British non-fiction writer and music writer Norman Lebrecht told reporters today On his slipped disc blogthat Fame would have filed for bankruptcy.

However, this is a news buck and not true, says the chairman of the museum’s board Mikko Vanni.

“By no means have we filed for bankruptcy but for corporate restructuring, which was announced a week ago,” Vanni says.

Corporate reorganization specifically seeks to avoid the threat of bankruptcy.

According to Van, the museum is working hard to “make things work” even though the coronavirus pandemic has taken away a large portion of the visitors.

“Last time we had Markku Veijalainen talking about the Hurriganes, ”Vanni says. More events are also planned for next week.

Fame is Finland’s first museum specializing in music. The museum and the adjoining Gallery of Honor of Finnish Music opened a year ago at the same time as the Pasila shopping center Tripla. The museum is located in connection with Tripla in its own building.

The early days of Fame were still rosy, as 20,000 visitors had time to visit the museum in just over two months after the doors opened.

Museum In the design phase, for example, the ABBA Museum in Stockholm and the Norwegian Museum of Popular Music in Rockheim are role models. The museum makes extensive use of videos and virtual reality. For example, a visitor can sing on different stage stages in virtual karaoke.

Unlike many Finnish museums, Fame is mainly financed with private money and loans. Public money accounted for 18 percent of its establishment and construction.

There is also a restaurant in connection with the museum.