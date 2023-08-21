Museums | Domestic tourism and a new kind of visiting culture have increased the number of visitors to museums

The interest in domestic tourism has boosted the popularity of museums. For example, the summer museum novelties Aalto2 and Chappe have attracted a large number of visitors.

Present summer has been excellent for Finnish museums in terms of visitor numbers. The summer season has typically been the best time for museums, but the number of museum visits has now increased even more.

“Museums have been visited really, really hard this summer”, sums up the Marketing and Communications Manager of the Museum Card Marjo Vänttinen In an interview with STT.

Vänttinen says that the culture of visiting museums has changed in general: you meet friends in museums, and museums have become a way to pass the time in the same way as hobbies and, for example, going to the movies or a restaurant.

“It seems that Finns have discovered museums and started spending more time in them,” Vänttinen reflects.

As examples of the summer’s most interesting destinations, Vänttinen mentions the new contemporary art museum Chappe in Tammisaari and the Aalto2 museum center in Jyväskylä.

The Aalto2 museum center, opened at the end of May, connects the Museum of Central Finland and the Alvar Aalto Museum. So far, more than 21,500 visitors have visited the museum center.

“Museokeskus has indeed drawn a huge crowd, both domestic tourists and many international tourists,” says Aalto2’s acting director to STT. managing director Heidi Länsisalmi with satisfaction.”

This year’s goal of 50,000 visitors is being approached at a good pace.

Architect Alvar Aalton and museums presenting the heritage of Central Finland have also benefited from Jyväskylä’s rainy summer. According to Länsisalmi, museums are easy and reasonably priced local travel destinations that offer versatile content and things to see for all ages.

“An admirable number of young people visit. It’s a really nice thing,” says Länsisalmi.

Also Tammisaari’s Chappe museum has had its director Lassi Patokorven have a good first summer.

“We’ve had a lot of visitors, on some days more than 1,000,” Patokorpi tells STT.

According to Patokorvi, Chappe’s visitor goal, which opened in April, has been clearly achieved. By the end of July, 35,000 people had visited the museum. Like Aalto2, the annual goal is 50,000 visitors. Patokorpi estimates that visitors to Chappe will be attracted by its new unique wooden architecture and current exhibitions. According to Patokorvi, the museum has succeeded in attracting new tourists to the Raasepor area.

ustaa Saksi’s exhibition at the Design Museum in Helsinki on August 10, 2023.

Vänttinen, Länsisalmi and Patokorpi are of the opinion that the popularity of domestic tourism is a major reason for the increase in the number of visitors to museums. Domestic destinations have maintained their interest even after the first corona years.

“The Finnish museum field produces really great services and exhibitions, it’s clearly a trend. There is a clear investment in museums, and it can be seen in the fact that people are also interested in the contents”, Patokorpi assesses.

It is reported from the Museum Association that they have been following with joy the recent increasing numbers of visitors to museums. Summer seems to have accelerated the development even more.

Berry According to Vänttinen, the museum sites themselves and the content they offer are the essence of museums’ interest. In addition to Aalto2 and Chappe, Vänttinen mentions various castles, Turku’s numerous historical sites, Mänttä-Vilppula’s Serlachius museums, Tampere’s Vapriik and the Malva museum that opened a year ago in Lahti as popular summer destinations.

ustaa Saksi’s exhibition at the Design Museum in Helsinki on August 10, 2023.

At the Helsinki Ateneum Art Museum, the public has been especially attracted by Albert Edelfelt an exhibition presenting works. According to Vänttinen, Ateneum has attracted more interest than expected, because it was closed for a year due to a thorough renovation. Vänttinen estimates that the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Kiasma Tom of Finland exhibition also attracted international visitors. Vänttinen believes that too Pissing off Saks the exhibition at the Design Museum in Helsinki has attracted a lot of visitors. According to him, the exhibition has also been widely featured on social media.

Museum Agency annually publishes museum statistics that follow visitor data. According to last year’s statistics published in June, Finnish museums were visited almost 6.9 million times.

According to Vänttinen, 1.7 million of these were visits paid with the Museum Card. According to Vänttinen, the Museum Card has lowered the threshold for visiting museums.

Aalto2’s Länsisalmi agrees with the idea that the Museum Card is also one of the reasons for the increased number of visitors to museums. You don’t have to see everything at once, but you can also experience the exhibitions in parts and again. Among Aalto2’s visitors, Museum card users clearly outnumber those who bought a basic admission ticket, there are almost twice as many of them as those who bought a basic ticket. According to Lassi Patokorvi, a considerable number of visitors to Tammisaari Chappe also have a Museum Card.

According to Vänttinen, from the beginning of June to the first week of August, the Museum Card had been used almost 800,000 times. At the same pace, almost a million museum card uses would be reached at the end of August, and the card’s visitor records would be broken.

“There are already more visits in June and July this year than in June, July and August last year,” Vänttinen opens.

Museums will announce their final summer visitor numbers in the fall after the season ends.