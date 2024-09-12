“The museum is not a place where artifacts are kept, a place to see only once, but a place that must be frequented. Unfortunately, there are students who cannot write. There was a problem and if we want to solve it we must start again from culture. The museum must open up and create immaterial culture”. This is what Filippo Demma, director of the museums and archaeological parks of Crotone and Sibari, where the conference ‘Development paths of the territory between culture and innovation’ took place, states. “Culture – he continues – is what we put between ourselves and our daily life to get to the end of the day. The museum must become the home of the community. It can also be revisited through the culture of gastronomy, we are doing it through wine with the Calabria region and Vinitaly. This is a way to demonstrate that culture can be a pervasive element”.

“We are honored – said Demma – to host this initiative desired by this prestigious institution, which is the Magna Grecia Foundation. The archaeological parks of Crotone and Sibari are characterized by a powerful number of initiatives and collaborations”. These initiatives are also aimed at recovering “that segment of people considered unreachable, due to distance, disinterest. We are trying to expand accessibility and involve this segment of the population. We have involved some prisoners for some jobs, this means involving and bringing culture closer to those who otherwise could not do so. This is a museum that comes out and lives, a museum that opens and welcomes”.