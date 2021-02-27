The Covid-19 pandemic, still without a closing horizon, plunged the entire humanity into drama. Of course, the loss of life is the most painful. And then there are the catastrophic economic impacts, both on societies and individuals, and in different industries. Tourism, for example. And in the middle, the cultural industry that was directly destroyed. The Network of European Museum Organizations (NEMO) already produced its first report in October, noting that “the crisis has had and will have an unprecedented impact on museums around the world”. It is estimated that the museums of that continent – and that now face a second wave of confinements and closures in most of the countries – suffered the loss of 70% of their visitors and their income throughout 2020. And that, in the “more optimistic” numbers.

The Golden Mile in the heart of Madrid – the one that joins the route between the Reina Sofía, the Prado and the Tyssen museums – lost exactly that percentage of visitors compared to 2019. In the case of the Prado, which is the fifth largest museum of the world and offers the wonderful works of Velázquez, Goya and El Bosco among its attractions, the losses reached 24.5 million dollars. After this season marked by the pandemic, 2021 will be “austere”, as announced by its director Miguel Falomir, who scheduled exhibitions without high costs. The most relevant will be “Mythological Passions” with the support of the British National Gallery and organizations from Scotland and Boston, where they will gather for the first time the “six poems” that Titian painted for Philip II. At the Reina Sofía, where Piasso’s “Guernica” is located, the losses were even greater: from its 6.1 million dollars raised in 2019 it fell to 1.2 million last year. For Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Reina Sofía, “this crisis will have to be used to impose reforms. There will be a change in the aesthetic experience of the visitor. We must continue to promote online content, consider the exhibitions in a different way, and think more about research and how to face new museum models ”.

In Paris, according to the local tourism organization, only in the first half of 2020, 14 million visits were lost compared to the previous season. The impact on the museums was direct. And the Louvre, which had started auspiciously with a tribute to Leonardo Da Vinci, had to close in the first confinement. He was only able to rehearse a timid reopening at the beginning of July under the new protocols: reservation of visits, quick tours and sanitary measures (chinstrap, social distancing). During the opening months, of the 50 thousand regular daily visitors that the Louvre has, only 10 thousand were passed. In the balance of the year, the Louvre went from 9.6 million visitors in 2019 to 2.7 million last year, mostly for the first two months. That drop of 72% was equal to that suffered by the Center Pompidou, whose economic losses reached 24.5 million dollars. In both cases, they compensated it – in part – with state subsidies (in the case of the Pompidou, the aid was 9 million dollars) and with savings from the suspended exhibitions.

In Italy the situation was similar, also considering the high insertion that tourism and the cultural industry have within the country’s economy. And now, for example, the cultural community of Venice called for “emergency measures” in view of the situation in the city where Mayor Luigi Brugnaro had to order a new closure until April of all attractions, which include the Doge’s Palace, the Fortuny la Clock Tower, museums and art galleries. All the museums in Italy were closed during the first wave and the reopening during the summer did not make up for the losses. A balance, for example, in the Vatican Museums shows a fall from 6.7 million visitors in 2019 to 1.3 million in the last year.

Maria Balshaw, director of the Tate in London, points out that “only in 2024 or 2025 will it be possible to return to the previous levels” of public influx to theaters. The four museums of the Tate accumulated 1 million visitors last year, the eighth part of the 2019 season, with economic losses that reached 62 million euros.

A similar panorama can be seen in other artistic temples such as the Rijmuseum in Amsterdam. Or in Russia where the Hermitate – the second largest museum in the world – barely had 835 thousand visitors over the last year, compared to 5 million in 2019. The Tretyakov Gallery fell from 2.8 million visitors to 1 million.

The NEMO report notes that “most museums in Europe did not resort to dismissal of staff, but 3 out of 10 suspended contracts with self-employed workers” and most canceled their volunteer programs. Different is the case in the United States where cultural organizations depend more on private financing: 30% have already decided to lay off their permanent plant, and layoffs are even higher among temporary workers.

And for the global organization (ICOM) “the economic repercussions of the crisis and the closure of museums will be important both in the short, medium and long term, regardless of their main sources of funding. Although we cannot ignore the great differences in the funding structures of the different institutions and regions of the world, the responses of the participants highlight a generalized climate of great concern and uncertainty, since 12.8% of the participants affirmed that his institution could close permanently, cuts are expected in 80% of the programs and almost a third of the museums were forced to reduce their staff ”

Look also

Look also

