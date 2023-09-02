Museums | At its darkest, Pentti Nikander’s life was in dire straits – now he is a museum host known to world stars

Pentti “Pena” Nikander’s road to the world stars is almost unbelievable.

Jyväskylä

We are in the heartland of the rally in central Finland.

Pentti “Pena” Nikander opens the door to a treasure trove of Finnish motorsport history.

It’s about Nikander’s, 74, private motor sports museum along the famous Leustu stage of the Finnish World Rally Championship.

The museum was opened in the spring of 2009, when Nikander and his wife had moved the previous year from Hyvinkää to central Finland to the land of his wife’s childhood home.

Over the years, the museum has expanded even more. It consists of items collected by Nikander himself, and wonderful donations he received from Finnish motorsport stars.

Over the years, Nikander has gotten to know several Finnish motorsport heroes. Nowadays, it often works so that the stars themselves bring goods to Nikander on their own initiative.

According to Nikander, the approximately 70-square-meter museum has, among other things, about 700 miniature models of racing cars and about 80 driving suits. The drivers have also brought their trophies to Nikander.

The Pentti Nikander museum is full of Finnish motorsport history.

Large some of the goods are signed by the drivers. In addition, Nikander has collected a huge amount of newspaper clippings from different racers to support the exhibition.

Nikander has limited the exhibition so that it concerns Finns only.

“Last summer, a man brought me a great treasure to the museum. It contained a part of the rim obtained from the exit site of the Finnish World Rally Championship Colin McRae From a 1990s Subaru. I told her that unfortunately you have to take it back home. He then looked at me a little slowly, but that’s how it goes here.”

of Nicander you can visit the museum freely, as long as practical matters are agreed with him in advance. There is no entrance fee.

“This is not a secret or VIP cave. All strangers are equal in my eyes.”

Nikander, who was born in Hyvinkää, says that he doesn’t have a background in motorsport at first, other than as a spectator.

The museum’s Mika Häkkinen department.

His enthusiasm for collecting motorsports items flared up in the 1990s, when Mika Hakkinen -drug was at its hottest in Finland. It was the time when Häkkinen won the F1 world championships with McLaren in 1998 and 1999 Matti Kyllönen roaring about the Finnish hero in his television reports.

Little by little, Nikander’s collecting interest expanded from Häkkinen to other Finnish car racing stars and rallies.

Nikander has worked for years at the special stages of the Finnish World Rally Championship in various positions and during that time got to know the racing drivers.

“It has spawned donations here.”

At a private museum there have been a lot of famous guests, such as Kalle Rovanperä, Timo Salonen and Jari-Matti Latvala.

World champion Rovanperä visited the museum for the first time when he was 9 years old, his father, a former rally factory driver Harri Rovanperen with.

The guest book has a touching entry from January 2010, which reads “Kalle”.

Rovanperä’s 2021 signature already has a new kind of airiness and certainty.

Signature of Kalle Rovanperä, 9, in the guest book from 2010.

The autographs of Kalle Rovanperä and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen in the guestbook from 2021.

F1 stars Kimi Räikkönen and Häkkinen Nikander has met in walks outside the museum. Both world stars kindly signed their autographs on Nikander’s goods and chatted with him.

“When Kimi was driving a rally, I got a hint that he was testing his car in this vicinity, it was a kind of secret test. I went there with the miniature models of Kim’s racing cars and I thought, what the hell is going on.”

“I then asked Kimi’s karttur at the time From Kaj Lindström, that it would be possible to approach Kim with such a thing. Kaitsu said he definitely can. Everything went nicely and to the point, Kimi wrote his autograph on all the miniature models and talked about it.”

The museum’s Kimi Räikkönen section.

Nikander had also gotten to know Räikkönen’s father Matti to some extent. Matti Räikkönen died at the end of 2010.

“Matti told me that a lot of people got the idea that Kimi is soft-spoken, but that’s not true. Matti stated that Kimi is so terribly withdrawn that he doesn’t feel comfortable in a big group where there are people he is not very familiar with.”

Häkkinen also received Nikander warmly. Nikander met him in the first half of the 2000s in Hämeenlinna on a couple of occasions, for example at the Ahvenisto track in the Porsche Cup competition.

“Häkkinen asked me to his motorhome in Åhvenisto so that we could talk in peace. Then there was once such a market event in Hämeenlinna, where I asked Mika if he would have time to pull the numbers on my stuff. Mika said that after the event we can go to his car.”

“He had a car near the town hall and I then went to follow Mika after the market event. The security guard intervened and asked where I was going. Mika shouted to the security guard that it’s okay. Then we sat alone in Mikan Mersu, together in peace”, laughs Nikander.

The museum once began its operations in a log cabin, which was brought from Hyvinkää to the land of Nikander’s wife’s childhood home in Central Finland.

The building the story is staged.

“There used to be two alcoholics living in Hyvinkää’s cottage. It had been empty for some time when these two had moved from it to a dormitory in the center of Hyvinkää. I knew the former resident and owner of this shack. I asked for a cabin for myself and after some time he gave me permission.”

“The cabin was brought here, I renovated it, and the museum has also been expanded since then,” says Nikander.

Pentti Nikander in the milieu of his museum.

So the museum has seen and experienced the dark side of life, but so has Nikander himself.

He says that between 1974 and 1988 he was a degenerate alcoholic who also lived homeless for some of the time.

Nikander says that he worked at the Rajamäki liquor factory in the early 1970s. He doesn’t blame anyone, but mentions that the liquor factory was not the best place to work for someone like him at that time.

Now Nikander says he has been sober for 35 years – and praises his current wife profusely.

Since then, Nikander has worked in the construction industry and in warehouse work in a hardware store.

He carefully cherishes the museum building and its contents. The museum is very clean and all the items are in their carefully thought out places.

See also NATO coordination | Brigadier General: It is important that Finland did not get rid of its military capabilities Juha Kankkunen section of the museum.

Keke Rosberg section of the museum. The picture includes, among other things, a windshield sticker from the car used by Rosberg in the 1980s Tähtien Kisat event in Ahvenisto.

Jussi Välimäki’s Driving Overalls is the first driving overalls in the history of the Pentti Nikander Museum.

There is plenty to see in the museum.

World Champion Timo Salonen’s trophy from the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo 1986 donated to the museum. Salonen finished second in Peugeot at that time.

Close-up of the trophy donated to the museum by world champion Timo Salonen. This is the 1986 Monte Carlo World Rally trophy. Salonen finished second in Peugeot at that time.

Pentti Nikander and former F1 driver Mika Salo’s pit scooter from the Tyrrell stable.

Stuff there will probably be more. Will the museum building be expanded further?

Nikander blows and thinks for a moment before answering the question.

“No comments.”

Nikander’s museum has already had a lot of famous guests, but he still misses a few men in particular.

“Markku Alén it would be nice to get here. His cart Ilkka Kivimäki has already been here and he has promised to bring Marku here too sometime. Tommi Mäkinen it would also be nice to have a stopover here.”

Then there is that one gentleman who actually started it all once upon a time.

“After all, the Sohlberg family’s GWS company supported Häkki in his racing career. So the Sohlbergs know Mika well. Mika Sohlberg even said when he was here that you just wait until one fine day they bring it to the yard with the other Mika.”

Read more: Kalle Rovanperä talks about his life in the middle of the competition – “Sometimes you have to take extra time”

Read more: A 35-year-old man died in a rally race in the Swedish championship series

Read more: Rally stars praise Kalle Rovanperä – a revealing comment from Esapekka Lapi