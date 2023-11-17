Museums | Amos Rex’s new manager was accused of controlling and mean behavior in Sweden: “We wanted a person with high standards”

Kieran Long has been accused in Sweden, for example, of yelling at employees and excessive control.

Picture gallery Future leader of Amos Rex Kieran Long leaves his previous workplace accompanied by an uproar. However, the museum is confident in its new choice of director.

British Long starts as museum director of Amos Rex in February 2024. For the past six years, he has been the director of Stockholm’s Arkdes Museum.

The Swedish state-run architecture museum was in trouble, and it was Long’s job to save it.

In the light of the numbers, he succeeded, but later the Swedish media reported on Long’s behavior and management methods, which were perceived as abnormal.

Design magazine Form in the article in 2019, former and current employees of Arkdes, who appeared anonymously, described Long with words such as “sociopathically controlling”, “horribly unprofessional” and “nasty”. Long was said to get angry and yell loudly if he was not understood.

Daily Dagens Nyheter has said that the turnover of Arkdes employees has been high during Long’s leadership and that Long has underestimated the research work done by the museum.

of Amos Rex CEO of the owning Konstsamfundet foundation by Stefan Björkman according to the foundation, they were aware of Long’s reputation in Sweden before hiring him.

CEO of the Konstsamfundet Foundation, Stefan Björkman.

“We have quite openly gone through Arkdes’ change journey with him. It is natural that, especially when a state institution is fundamentally changed, it divides opinions,” says Björkman to HS.

Long’s alleged behavior and management methods were discussed “in great detail”, and the foundation was in contact with Long’s colleagues from Arkdes and the rest of the museum world.

“The image that is conveyed about things in, for example, Dagens Nyheter, is mainly one opinion,” Björkman continues.

At Amos Rex, Long faces a different task and a different culture than in Sweden.

“We wanted a person with high standards. There are ambitious people in Amos Rex, so we believe that a demanding manager is suitable for that environment.”

Long described the differences between his previous and future washing himself in an interview with HS.

“In Stockholm, the future of the museum was at stake. My task was to implement the necessary changes and modernize the operation,” he said.

“Here, my task is to bring continuity and development to the great success that has been admired in Europe since Amos Rex opened five years ago.”