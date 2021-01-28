Museums Amos Rex opens for advance ticket buyers – National Gallery closes its doors until the end of February

Amos Rex will start advance ticket sales the day before the doors open.

Picture gallery Amos Rex opens its doors in two weeks for pre-booked visits.

The splendor of Egypt The exhibition can only be accessed with an advance ticket purchased online or under the guidance of a guide from 11 February, and tickets will not be sold on site.

The Art Museum sells advance tickets with an hourly arrival time to successfully control the number of visitors. According to the director of the museum, the number of spectators per hour is kept small so that a safety distance of two meters can be ensured.

“With careful arrangements, we want to provide life-enriching experiences in the midst of a difficult time. We also pay attention to the art experiences experienced online, so that you can also experience a rare exhibition from home, ”the museum director When Kartio says in an art museum press release.

The art museum intends to pay special attention to safety: cleaning will be intensified and a face mask will be included in the ticket price. Sufficiency of soap, hand gloves and hand towels is ensured in all rooms.

The Amos Rex Art Museum’s Egyptian Splendor exhibition is gradually opening to the public.­

National Gallery, which manages the collections of the Ateneum, the Sinerbrychoff Art Museum and Kiasma, announced on Thursday that it will keep its doors closed until the end of February.

Ateneumin Magnus Enckell exhibition will no longer open to the public, but on the pages of the exhibition can get acquainted with the works. The exhibition will move to the Tampere Art Museum later this year. A major exhibition will open at the Ateneum in March Ilja Repinin production.

The Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art is closed all year round, as renovations of its water roofs and façade are about to begin. Kiasma will next open to the public in April 2022.