S.Pontaneous was yesterday, just going to the museum, and if you feel like it, visit a second, even a third, art-hopping on the weekend, and now and then an espresso from the barista in a neat interior. Today you want to be well planned what promises higher enjoyment, but who would complain when they were completely inaccessible until a few days ago, the exhibition halls were locked, the exhibits left to themselves, the loans from distant countries unseen, finished special shows without Audience, the interested parties rely on digital surrogates.

Without a network, however, nothing works at all at the moment. If you want to go to the museum, you have to buy an online ticket that is valid for a specific time slot. Just asking at the cash register makes no sense, says Pamela Rohde from the Städel, without booking on the internet one day before the planned visit there is no entry. And do the people come? “Yes, the rush is great.” 160 visitors per Time-Slot are allowed into the venerable halls of the most renowned of all Frankfurt art institutes, 1,100 are spread over the day.