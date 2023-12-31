Museums | A “spectacular” new museum building is now being arranged next to the airport in Vantaa

A completely new museum building in Vantaa is now being negotiated near the airport. We want it to look good.

Finland attempts have been made to get new premises for the aviation museum for years, and some kind of progress can now be seen.

The city of Vantaa has finally received a plan change, which gives the opportunity to build a new museum and Aviapolis' new high school in the same block along Aviabulevardi.

The relocation of the aviation museum would therefore not be a long one, because the current museum space is in the adjacent block on Karhumäentie.

The museum's new location is near the northern entrance of the Aviapolis train station and the Clarion Hotel.

Aviation Museum is now on a rented plot, the lease of which has been extended several times, because the possibilities of moving have been uncertain. Museum buildings have long been cramped and impractical for modern exhibition activities.

The aircraft in the collections – i.e. airplanes and helicopters – are arranged in two unheated exhibition halls. The oldest exhibition hall was completed in 1981, the office and cafe building in the mid-1990s.

Classified as a national special museum, the aviation museum has extensive collections of archival material, photographs and objects related to aviation.

A “spectacular building” is planned for the new aviation museum.

Finland director of the aviation museum Pia Illikainen is happy that the site and building rights of the museum project, which has been progressing slowly, can be secured with the formula.

There are no more square meters coming into the new building than the current 2,500 square meter museum space, but functionally the new spaces are an improvement compared to the previous one.

Some of the museum's aircraft will be moved to the new building, others to storage. The modern museum focuses on digital and functional technology. The museum's collections contain a lot of historical photo and film material.

“Once the plan is ready, we will start planning the museum building. Its appearance may change, but the goal is an impressive building.”

Aviation Museum is now waiting for the government's investment decision so that the new museum can be started to be built. The goal is to receive from the state half of the construction costs, which are estimated at 17–20 million euros.

Minister of Culture Sari Multala (kok), in the Ministry of Education and Culture, preparations for the Finnish Aviation Museum, as well as other similar matters for next year, are underway.

A total of 700 study places are planned for the new high school in Aviapolis. There is currently no Finnish-language high school in the area.

Vantaa also currently has significantly fewer upper secondary school starting places than the average in the capital region. The expansion of Tikkurila high school is also planned in Jokiniemi.

A year ago, the cost estimate for the new high school was 36.5 million euros. If the formula change goes ahead without complaints, and construction of the high school starts next year, it could be completed in 2026.

Both the new aviation museum and the new high school are located along the Vantaa tramway. Vantaa hopes to be able to start building the tram route next year.

Read more: Magnificent old airplanes are almost piled up in unheated halls in Vantaa – The Aviation Museum is asking Finns for help to save the museum's operations