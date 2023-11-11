Museums | A museum, which is only open very rarely, will be opened for one day in Töölö

In the telephone museum, you can find yourself or your grandparents from years ago.

Telephone table. You sat down by it. You started flipping through the directory, perhaps the white pages where you searched for the number of the person you were looking for, or the yellow pages where you looked for services such as a cobbler or a dentist.

Perhaps you opened the map pages of the Helsinki Telephone Association (HPY) catalog when looking for the location of the Rikhardinkatu library. Or you straightened the plants you collected for school between the paper inside the catalog to press them for the “flora”.

A rare and large wall telephone made by Daniel Johannes Waden from 1882.

Now you can return to these memories, of course only if you were born far away in the last millennium, or at the latest around the 1970s and 80s.

“At our house there is a real human-sized ‘central mantra’ here. It was made by Elisa’s käskerho”, museum curator Anna Savikko tells.

Later generations should be told that ‘central lady’ is a nickname for the call girl whose job it was to connect calls in the call center. Santra knew everyone’s affairs because he had the opportunity to listen in on conversations between people.

It was not worth talking about the forbidden pet or the planned crimes.

Elisa’s craft club prepared a life-size central santra for the museum.

Real, unidentified central mantra.

According to Saviko, you can still almost hear the clatter of the looms of the club, which has already ceased to exist, in your ears. Or at least the ringing of the phone. There are them in Elisa’s telephone museum, led by Saviko, from over the 19th century to the age of mobile phones.

Telephone museum located architect by Lars Sonck designed and completed in 1915 in the Töölö central building at Runeberginkatu 43. Elisa Helsingin Puhelinyhdistys (now Elisa) founded the museum in 1986.

The museum was built in 1985 around the first automated telephone exchange in the Nordic countries, which was decommissioned. The center served the workers of Helsinki for 63 years. The set of approximately 2,000 numbers, left in their original condition, is still in working order.

Elisa’s telephone museum is usually only open by appointment. Every year, however, the museum has open doors on Elisa’s name day, November 19. Depending on the nature of the group of visitors, experts will be there to talk about the objects and techniques.

“Downtown men and cell phone guys”, describes Savikko.

Decorative ones and the collection of historical telephones includes rare specimens, including the founder of the Elisa company Dan. Joh. Wadénin the telephone factory’s wall telephone from 1882 and the special telephones manufactured by HPY for two Finnish presidents.

The device on the left is probably a one-off made by a small workshop in Helsinki. The museum displays decorative rarities…

The Norwegian Elektris Bureau (left). The body of the phone is metal and made extremely decorative. On the right, Swedish Ericsson’s hand center.

There are more than 100 landline phones in the museum, and mobile phones almost all domestic models and foreign ones, from the 1980s “Gorba” to a GSM camera phone.

Again, just to be sure, “Gorba” was the name given to the Cityman 900 model manufactured by Nokia-Mobira, which went on sale in 1987, with which the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev called in October 1989 from Finland to Moscow.

The almost 20-centimeter and 790-gram phone on the side of “Gorba” was nicknamed “Halko”.

how about those phone books? They can be browsed in the museum from the first to the last in Finnish history. The contents of all catalogs for a hundred years (1882–1982) can be browsed on microfilm. In addition, there are paper catalogs in showcases and in scrollable copies.

Finland’s first list of telephone subscription owners was published The new Suometar – magazine in 1882. Over the decades, the information work grew into a bestseller, into 16 regional catalogs distributed to almost every home.

At its peak, the print run was 3.2 million copies. The last lists were distributed in Finland in 2016–2017.

Open doors at Elisa’s telephone museum on Elisa’s name day, Sunday, November 19, from 12 to 6 p.m., Runeberginkatu 43.