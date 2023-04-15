Museums | A “magical” art museum is opening in Tammisaari – The black building is shaped like a straitjacket

Tammisaari

in Finland art museums are not opened every week, not even every year. So the opening of Chappe in Tammisaari on April 16 is a big celebration.

The museum was designed by an architect Asmo Jaaksi and funded by the late academic, geneticist Albert de la Chapelle (1933–2000). The name of the museum, which seems a little strange, comes from the name of the donor.

In addition to his career as a scientist, Albert de la Chapelle was an art enthusiast and supporter. He came from Raasepor, Tenhola’s Lindö manor.

Establishing a museum and building a home for the art collection was de la Chapelle’s dream in his last years. He wished the building to be “magical and amazing”. The art collection of the foundation named after De la Chapelle has about 50 works from the 19th century onwards.

A new museum is in the cultural quarter about a kilometer from the seashore and the old blocks of wooden houses. The lot is cramped, which was presumably the hardest nut to crack for the competitors in the invitational competition organized in 2018.

The block also has several houses from different eras: Raasepor museum buildings, Pro Artibus foundation gallery Elverket and a few historical buildings.

The winner of the competition, Asmo Jaaksi (JKMM architects) has previously designed Amos Rex, Tiedekulma, Art University and the former OP headquarters in Helsinki. Jaaksi is one of the most skilled and well-known architects of his generation.

His solution was basically a straitjack-shaped black wooden building with one “tower” at the edge of the plot.

The salmiak shape is justified by the narrowness of the plot. It has been tried to ensure a sufficient distance to other buildings. The black color, on the other hand, creates a smaller impression for the mass.

Fall there may be many opinions, but the wooden facades of the museum, painted black, still came. Other color options were also explored, but since the museum is a public building, its clear separation from the surroundings was not considered bad in the end. The solution seems correct now.

The museum has three floors, one underground. During the implementation phase, the base turned the other way and the “tower”, which is actually a window rising a few meters up from the exhibition space, is now inside the block and not towards the center, as in the competition phase. The frame of the museum is made of wood and concrete.

There are approximately 700 square meters of exhibition space on three different floors. Jaaksi has ensured sufficient wall area for exhibition activities, the light comes from the “tower” window on the upper floor and from the large viewing window towards the center.

Upstairs a curated climate change-themed art exhibition is now on display in the exhibition space.

In the downstairs exhibition space, the background of the museum and the life of Albert de la Chapelle are presented. Events and concerts are also planned there.

Chappe’s opening exhibition Climate art – Alternative perspectives spreads to the upstairs exhibition space. The opening exhibitions are on display until the beginning of September.

Interior spaces dominated by wood. The wooden beams of the ceiling are visible in the exhibition premises. The entrance hall with its large windows is bright.

Asmo Jaaksi says that he was saddened by the fate of the oak and ash that were felled from the road to the building. So the well-known carpenter from Rasepo Kari Virtanen with the idea of ​​making furniture for the entrance hall from trees felled from the plot. A carpenter was involved in the ideation Atte Pylvänäinenwho finally realized the furniture sketched by Jaaks based on a common idea.

The museum looks even small from the outside, but inside the impression changes. The entrance hall is spacious and the dominance of wood creates a warm atmosphere. There is an interior architect on the ceiling of the entrance hall Petri Vainio designed light artwork, where small, thin pieces of stainless steel change according to light and air flow conditions.

Karin Widnäs has made a ceramic wall called Meri in the upstairs staircase.

There is a Fiskarsian artist on the staircase upstairs Karin Widnäs made a wonderful blue vibrant ceramic wall called Sea of individually handcrafted pieces. A sound artwork by the Harrie Liveart artist group has been placed in the toilets.

This is one of the merits of Asmo Jaaks and JKMM: they are have brought in front-line artists to their work, who are already involved in the design phase and thus bring a natural part to the final result.