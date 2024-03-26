Museums | A former curator is suspected of stealing and selling items from the British Museum on Ebay

The former curator of the British Museum is suspected of stealing and damaging numerous museum objects.

World the former curator of the British Museum, one of the most famous attractions, is suspected of stealing even hundreds of objects, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

The man who worked as the curator of the Ancient Greek collection and in charge of the Greek and Roman departments was dismissed from his duties as a result of suspicions of theft. He is suspected of selling or trying to sell hundreds of items from the online shopping platform Ebay.

A London court has ordered the man to provide the museum with a list of all the objects he is suspected of stealing and to return the objects he is suspected of still having.

museum said in August that hundreds of items from its collection had been lost or stolen. The observation highlighted the internal challenges of the museum organization and led its director at the time by Hartwig Fischer get rid of

According to court documents, the museum's attorney Daniel Burgess has said that the true extent of the thefts is not yet known. However, according to estimates, around 1,800 objects have either been damaged or stolen.

The former curator is also suspected of damaging the museum's objects by intentionally removing gold and silver from them.

According to the museum, the stolen or lost items include gold, silver, precious stones, rings, earrings and other jewelry dating back to ancient Greece and ancient Rome.

Police investigates thefts. However, no charges have been brought against the man.

A hearing related to the case was held at the London court on Tuesday, where the suspect was not present but was represented by lawyers.

The museum's lawyer, Burgess, said the suspect tried to cover his tracks by, for example, creating fake names and documents and manipulating the museum's IT systems.

The theft scandal and after the resignation of the museum's director, the British Museum has announced that it has changed its procedures to prevent the same thing from happening again.

According to Burgess, the British Museum has recovered 356 items related to the case since August.