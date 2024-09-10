Visitors to London’s National Gallery spot ‘proof of time travel’ in 17th-century portrait. About this writes Daily Star.

The attention of some art lovers was drawn to the painting “Portrait of a Boy” by the Flemish master Ferdinand Bol. The canvas depicts an eight-year-old boy posing next to a table on which there is a cup and a plate of lemons. The child is dressed in a white shirt and a black jacket on top. On the boy’s feet are black boots and white stockings.

At the same time, some museum visitors claim to have spotted the Nike logo on the shoes, which only appeared in 1964. One of the first to notice the “mysterious feature” of the painting was 57-year-old Fiona Foskett, who came to the museum with her daughter. “And I say to my daughter: “Wait, is he wearing Nike sneakers?” Judging by his age, he must be the first owner of such in the world. Or is he a real time traveler?” the British woman wondered.

Lower part of the painting “Portrait of a Boy” by Ferdinand Bol Photo: Public domain / Wikipedia

Related materials:

The staff at London’s National Gallery were impressed by Foskett’s observation and imagination, and even asked their social media followers to find a “modern detail” in Bol’s work.

However, art fans immediately exposed the “time traveler”. One of them wrote that the “Nike emblem” appeared because the boy was wearing white stockings and his black shoes had bows. The bow concealed part of the sock, leaving only a narrow curved strip of fabric, which was declared the emblem of the modern brand.

In June 2023, it was reported that art lovers had discovered a Soviet satellite in a 16th-century painting of Jesus. Time travel theorists have found a spacecraft in an altarpiece by Italian artist Ventura Salimbeni, The Glorification of the Sacrament of the Eucharist, from 1595.