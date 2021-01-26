In a cultural landscape which we would say euphemistically that it is not the best, the announcement, Monday, of the closure of the Center Pompidou for works and for a period of almost four years does not really look like good news . It is true that it will not take effect until the end of 2023 and that by then we will be – at least hopefully – out of the pandemic. Nevertheless, the putting to sleep for such a period of time of the beacon of modern and contemporary art in France, shining widely abroad, as the suddenness of the decision of the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot calls out. No doubt a few months ago, the president of the center, Serge Lasvignes, had suggested that a period of work was essential, with two possible solutions.

The symbol of the future is no longer very happy

Leave the center open, which implied work of longer duration, up to seven years, with significant nuisance throughout this central district of the capital and an estimated cost of 226 million euros. Close the center, for a shorter duration and an estimated lower cost – at present – at 200 million. It is therefore the latter solution which was adopted, validated by the ministry and the presidency of the center. In a brief press release, the latter, recalling that the center has been open since 1977 without having undergone any real renovation, gives a positive reading: “These works are essential for the center to remain this world icon of modernity and architecture. contemporary which welcomes millions of visitors every year. I am delighted with this decision, which will allow us to celebrate our fiftieth birthday in a big way and which places the center fully in the 21st century. “

120,000. This is the number of works that enrich the Center Beaubourg collection.

Exhibitions outside the walls

In fact, Pompidou has aged. Symbol of modernity when it opened, due to the architects Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers, welcoming more than twenty thousand people per day instead of the expected seven thousand, it is now suffering. Its iron structure is damaged, its escalators (the famous caterpillar visible from the outside) are regularly broken down, etc. It’s been four years since the ministerial commission for real estate drew attention to his condition. From this point of view, therefore, this choice cannot be criticized by the ministry as well as the management of the center. Serge Lasvignes, moreover, affirms that he will continue many of his missions, both with his branches abroad and in France with the Pompidou Metz, the construction of the Center Pompidou in Ile-de-France, exhibitions outside the walls with his strength. of more than fifty thousand works, digital development, etc.

A situation as unprecedented as it is worrying

Still, this closure will create an unprecedented and all the same worrying situation. For the staff, on the one hand, even though it is said that all the jobs, numbering a thousand, will be guaranteed when at the CGT we still fear the proliferation of precarious contracts and external missions. But just as much for the situation of modern and contemporary art in France. The Grand Palais, which hosted the very large exhibitions of the Réunion des Musées Nationaux with hundreds of thousands of visitors, is already closed for renovations. This means that, apart from the Louvre, with another vocation, the two national aircraft carriers will remain stranded. At the same time, the Vuitton Foundation by Bernard Arnault and the Bourse de Commerce, which will soon open, supported by the Pinault collection, will welcome millions of visitors. We must therefore legitimately be worried about the future of public cultural establishments. We know when we close we know less surely when we reopen.