All museums of the Primorsky Territory, including the Primorsky Regional Art Gallery, will take part in the Museum Selfie Day. Visitors who want to “take a selfie” in front of the exhibits are waiting on January 19.

Vostokmedia writes that this day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of January for more than a year. The main goal of the action, which was invented in the UK, is to attract young people active in social networks to museums, to open the world of museum funds for them.

By tradition, all the leading museums and galleries of the country, including the Tretyakov Gallery and the Hermitage, take part in the action. In Vladivostok, the regional art gallery usually answers the call to respond.

Pictures against the background of museum exhibits can be shared on social networks with the hashtags #primgallery, #primgallery-selfie, #museumselfie.