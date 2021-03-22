GLight pink warning notices are stuck on the steps leading to the Linden Museum: “Stop! Difficult inheritance !? ”is written on them. The adhesive strips are the prelude to the exhibition of the same name, with which the Stuttgart Ethnographic Museum approaches its colonial past. The flashy color is a stylistic device of a show that makes colonial traces visible and wants to put the colonial history of this museum, its city and region up for discussion – a museum that has been in a neoclassical monumental building on Hegelplatz since 1911 under the name of its greatest sponsor, Count Karl von Linden resides.

This building represents a colonial worldview that has fallen out of time: Its entrance portal shows the head of an African with a bulging lip and a broad nose. It uses racist clichés. The head is now illuminated in pink so that visitors cannot miss it, and a text explains the iconography. That is the basic principle of this important exhibition: it makes recognizable the everyday, hardly consciously perceived images, objects and terms of colonialism that we encounter to this day in monuments, names or advertisements.

Searching for clues in your own collection

To this end, the two curators Heiko Wegmann and Markus Himmelsbach, who worked on Baden’s colonial history at an early stage, combed through archives and collections and secured an abundance of traces of the colonial era in the museum, the city and the Württemberg region. The yield was so rich that the originally planned publication could be turned into an exhibition that shows its birth from the archive: It has become a reading exhibition that lives less from the objects than from the archival material and texts.



View of the current colonialism exhibition in the Linden Museum

:



Image: Joshua Kaiss





It carries out basic research because it depicts the colonial era in Württemberg as a regional historical interdependence. In a clean and calm manner, she documents what the networks and activities of colonial actors looked like, how many Völkerschauen there were in Stuttgart or where street names or monuments with colonial references can be found in Württemberg.

Ideology still in effect today

Although the show is dedicated to a historical epoch that began in 1882 with the establishment of the Württemberg Association for Trade Geography and ended in 1943, when the colonial associations and the colonial political office of the NSDAP were dissolved, it primarily deals with our present. Colonialism is not seen as a closed epoch, but as an ideology that is deeply inscribed in everyday life and continues to have an effect today.

It starts with the language to which the museum pays particular attention: thinking about one’s own choice of words, objects and motifs is a meta-comment throughout the entire show, which critically thematizes terms such as “protection troops” or “punitive expedition”. What works well as an educational impulse with the museum texts turns out to be problematic when it comes to trigger warnings about archival material that could hurt feelings. When she paints over discriminatory designations on inventory signs in yellow or pastes over historical images with warning triangles, the show balances on a fine line between consideration and taboo.