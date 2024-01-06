Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/01/2024 – 17:04

During school holidays, children and teenagers need attractive activities to have fun during the period. One of the possibilities is to go to the Museum of Tomorrow, which since its opening on December 17, 2015, has welcomed this public with many events. The cultural space, in Praça Mauá, in the port region of Rio, prepared a program for this month of January with two exhibitions and various activities from the Playing is Science project.

Next Tuesday (9), the exhibition will open Open Source Art, which will continue until April 21st. The exhibition is an individual work by artist-programmer Vamoss, installed at the Laboratory of Activities of Tomorrow (LAA) and presented by Banco Santander. “It is an opportunity for the public to understand and see up close how programs that influence the day-to-day life of society operate in essential areas such as hospital machines, schools, cell phones and social networks, for example”, highlighted the organizers.

Graduated in design and master in creative economics from the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing do Rio (ESPM-Rio), artist-programmer Vamoss is a doctoral student in visual arts at the Postgraduate Program in Visual Arts at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro ( PPGAV-UFRJ). Vamoss is also technology director at SuperUber, a production company focused on interactive experiences in art, technology, architecture and design. Since 2011, the artist has contributed to museum projects around the world.

Immersion

The other exhibition is Feel the World – An Immersive Journey, which will open on January 30th. According to the organizers, the exhibition “will take the public on a tour of the forests, the soil and the lives of animals”. The exhibition can be visited until June 2nd this year.

The public will be able to reinforce their senses in the project that was designed and developed by Sensory Odyssey Studio. Visitors will pass through the visible part of the forest, inside the ground and see the dance of insects through information panels, characteristic sounds, smells and the entomological collection, which is a scientific collection made up of insects. “The exhibition is a reduced version of Sensory Odysseywhich premiered in Paris, in partnership with the National Museum of Natural History, and was shown in Singapore”, added the organizers.

Jokes

The activities extend to the Playing is Science project, presented by ArcelorMittal. The program is scheduled for every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday in January. Next Tuesday, visitors will be able to participate in the tribute to Astronaut Day. There will be a workshop to build spaceships and learn about the profession. The public can also have fun with a collage workshop and a portable hologram workshop. On the 14th, in another fun workshop with music, it will be the turn of children between 3 and 6 years old, who will also participate in a storytelling circle. The program foresees activities until the 30th of this month.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Museum of Tomorrow box office.

Museum of Tomorrow

The Praça Mauá cultural space is a facility owned by the city of Rio de Janeiro, managed by the Development and Management Institute (IDG), a non-profit social organization specialized in managing public cultural centers and environmental programs.