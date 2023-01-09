The Templo Mayor Museum in Mexico City is presenting, for the first time, the Moyotlán sculpturean important prehispanic artwork discovered last year.

The image in Mexica art presents the anthropomorphic work of 69 centimeters high, 22.5 wide and 15.3 thick.

Although it is still under study, one hypothesis is that the sculpture represents Xipe Toteca Mexican divinity associated with the crop renewal and life.

The sculpture, possibly made of andesite due to the presence of quartzwas discovered during work by the Directorate of Archaeological Salvage.

It was on Delicias street in the Historic Center of Mexico City during the modernization of the Buen Tono Substation of the Metro Collective Transportation System.

The archaeological materials recovered allow us to reconstruct more than 500 years of continuous occupation in the area, from pre-Hispanic times to the Spanish invasion.

It is not ruled out that communities indigenous people have hidden the sculpture surviving the invasion.

The exhibition is called “The sculpture of the partiality of Moyotlan” and is organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The Moyotlan exhibition will be available until April 2, 2023.